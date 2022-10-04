ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacklick, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grand jury declines to indict officers in Andrew Teague shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury declined to indict two officers on homicide charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Teague, the Franklin County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Severance and Columbus Division of Police Officer John Kifer faced homicide charges after fatally shooting Teague, 43, on March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in pursuit, fatal shooting on I-270 last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the officers who killed a man during a shootout on Interstate 270 last year. In March 2021, the Columbus Division of Police said officers were following 43-year-old Andrew Teague, who had an arrest warrant for felonious assault. Court records said he shot at his brother more than two dozen times during a fight.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured, 1 hurt in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were hurt, one of them critically, after reportedly being shot during an altercation at a south Columbus apartment complex late Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue. Police at the scene told 10TV...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies after double shooting

COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man charged after child shoots self

COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 killed in shooting near east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street around 6:20 p.m. Officers found both people, only identified as males, shot outside on the street. They were pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody. Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
