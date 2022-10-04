COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO