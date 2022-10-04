ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood, Ky. Right to Life announce candidate endorsements

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which had granted legal access to abortion services across the country, and a constitutional amendment related to abortion on Kentucky ballots this November, the issue of abortion rights is front and center this campaign season. Two...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
Louisville mayoral forum, part 3: Creating a more equitable community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to making Louisville more equitable, Republican Bill Dieruf says the goal requires experience, such as his 12 years as mayor of Jeffersontown. Democrat Craig Greenberg says the task requires bold ideas and big investments. Louisville's two major-party candidates laid out their competing visions...
Kentucky disaster relief group heads to Florida to support Ian survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning, a group of volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief hit the road for Florida. The 70-person group, many of them volunteers who just returned from missions in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, is heading to Sarasota. That's where they'll partner with the Red Cross to cook...
