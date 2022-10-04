Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Jewish women challenging Kentucky abortion ban, say it violates their religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Jewish women in Louisville are challenging Kentucky’s abortion ban. A lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, claiming the state's abortion laws violate their religious freedom and reproductive rights. The case is specific to IVF, a procedure...
linknky.com
Planned Parenthood, Ky. Right to Life announce candidate endorsements
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which had granted legal access to abortion services across the country, and a constitutional amendment related to abortion on Kentucky ballots this November, the issue of abortion rights is front and center this campaign season. Two...
WLKY.com
Louisville Mayor signs executive order hoping for cleaner air by 2040
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With less than 100 days left in office, Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order later saying, "I was thinking about my granddaughters. They're 3 years old and 6 months old." Previously, the city had hoped to achieve an 80 percent reduction in emissions by 2050....
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state residents favor legalizing medical cannabis, according to feedback from the governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.© Shutterstock “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis. Our team traveled the state to talk directly to Kentuckians, and they found our people do indeed overwhelmingly support it,” Beshear said. […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear says residents overwhelmingly support legalizing medical cannabis appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
WLKY.com
Mobile abortion clinic will travel to border of Kentucky, other states with bans
Planned Parenthood officials announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Among the states it'll visit...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayoral forum, part 3: Creating a more equitable community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to making Louisville more equitable, Republican Bill Dieruf says the goal requires experience, such as his 12 years as mayor of Jeffersontown. Democrat Craig Greenberg says the task requires bold ideas and big investments. Louisville's two major-party candidates laid out their competing visions...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wkyufm.org
'I think it's doing some good:' Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine opens in Hardin County
A vending machine outside a police department in Hardin County isn’t dispensing chips and soda, but instead providing a lifesaving drug. The Vine Grove Police Department is home to Kentucky’s first Narcan vending machine. The nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Police...
WLKY.com
Kentucky School for the Blind hosts 45th annual track and field style event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky School for the Blind hosted the 45th annual Bill Roby Games on Wednesday. The event is similar to the junior Olympics, which is what it was modeled after. In 1977, the creators of the games wanted to start an event for students who were...
WLKY.com
Master P helps publish children's book by Kentucky boy who was shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky boy who lost his sight in an act of gun violence is becoming a published author. Malakai Roberts was shot in the head in December 2020, leaving him permanently blind. After that, Roberts got involved in the Future Healers Program in Louisville. Now, he's...
spectrumnews1.com
Teach Kentucky aims to recruit as many new qualified teachers into the classroom as possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a program in Kentucky that recruits highly motivated, ambitious college graduates from across the nation to teach in classrooms right here in the Commonwealth. It’s called Teach Kentucky. Jessica Florey is in her third year of teaching. During school time, she teaches 7th...
WLKY.com
Jail leader pushing to give incoming LMDC officers the same training as police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jail leaders are pushing for more robust training for Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers. FOP president Daniel Johnson says corrections officers already have duties that go far beyond the walls of LMDC. "Within our unique situation in Louisville, unlike most corrections facilities, our officers do...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
WLKY.com
Kentucky disaster relief group heads to Florida to support Ian survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday morning, a group of volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief hit the road for Florida. The 70-person group, many of them volunteers who just returned from missions in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, is heading to Sarasota. That's where they'll partner with the Red Cross to cook...
