A woman is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly man who’d entrusted her with his finances. Gladys Griffith, 49, of Perth is charged with grand larceny. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says Griffith was routinely withdrawing large sums of money from the victim’s account and using it to buy things for herself and others, and pay off several of her boyfriend’s loans.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO