WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history
More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
WNYT
Corrections officer admits to abusing inmate
A former corrections officer is admitting to sexually abusing an inmate. Sean Morrissey of Waterford pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate while working as a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Jail. This happened back in 2018. Morrissey faces two years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges
Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
WRGB
Warren County woman arrested on drug charges following Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 59-year-old Warren County woman is facing charged after a traffic stop results in drug charges. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Denise R. Fruda was stopped on Western Avenue in the City of Albany. Investigators say Fruda, who is accused of driving with...
Mayfield animal neglect suspect rejects bond, forfeits animals
The suspect accused in an animal neglect case has rejected her bond and now forfeits all the animals she owned to the Fulton County Animal Shelter.
WNYT
Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man
A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
WNYT
Broadalbin man accused of trying to cash nearly $3,000 fake check
A Broadalbin man is under arrest for trying to cash fraudulent checks. Police say on August 16, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that someone tried to cash a check of nearly $3,000. They believe it was 31-year-old Elijah Jacobs who tried to cash the fake check.
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
WNYT
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case
Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
WNYT
Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College
Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
WNYT
Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church
A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WNYT
Fulton County woman accused of stealing $1.2 million from elderly man
A woman is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly man who’d entrusted her with his finances. Gladys Griffith, 49, of Perth is charged with grand larceny. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says Griffith was routinely withdrawing large sums of money from the victim’s account and using it to buy things for herself and others, and pay off several of her boyfriend’s loans.
Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say
A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police. Investigators determined that...
Trial begins for man charged in NYS Capitol stabbing
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway for a man charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in East Capitol Park on Jan. 6, 2021. Alexander Contompasis is accused of stabbing two people during a fight between two different protest groups outside the New York State Capitol. According to court documents obtained by […]
WNYT
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
WNYT
Victim’s best friend angry over plea deal in Saratoga Springs death
The best friend of the man who was killed outside a Saratoga Springs bar is speaking out about the proposed sentence of one of the attackers. Mark French was killed outside of Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs in August 2021. Jordan Garafalo and his brother James punched the 56-year-old...
WNYT
Rotterdam Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Police in Rotterdam want your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery yesterday afternoon. They are looking for the man referenced in the video above. He is wearing a great hat, a gray mask and a flannel shirt. Police say he handed the bank teller a note. He demanded...
3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report
Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.
