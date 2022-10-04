Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas state trooper who responded to mass shooting after outrage from parents
Following new outrage by Uvalde parents, school officials abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on the scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre and then hired by the school district after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. The firing Thursday came after CNN reported...
nypressnews.com
As the Salton Sea shrinks, a radical plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop its largest lake from...
nypressnews.com
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
nypressnews.com
Remains identified as those of 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1969. Pennsylvania police say the investigation
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
nypressnews.com
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
