BYU store discontinues automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen

The BYU bookstore discontinued their process of automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen Fall Semester 2022. During the 2020-2021 school year, the BYU store automatically created online booklists for every incoming freshman student according to which classes each individual had signed up for. Students had the choice to opt out of having their books automatically ordered through the BYU store by a certain deadline, otherwise the books were automatically selected from class schedules and fulfilled.
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Teen sentenced for Sandy hate crime

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A judge sentenced a teen boy charged with a hate crime for assaulting and yelling slurs at a gay teen in Sandy Wednesday. The judge said after seeing the teen’s psychological and home detention report, he believed the teen is starting to feel remorse for his actions. The judge ruled the […]
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
New poll suggests marriage is dying

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
Alpine School District announces proposed bond projects; fractured Orem City Council votes to oppose bond

Lehi voters and the rest of northern Utah County will vote on the Alpine School District’s (ASD) proposed $595 million bond in just a few short weeks. With education on the forefront of the political scene, particularly regarding sensitive materials policy, Orem City’s potential break off from ASD and the proposed bond, Lehi voters will finally weigh in on the November ballot through Proposition 1.
