Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
ksl.com
Another reported racial incident has BYU fans under scrutiny again, this time in women's soccer
PROVO — Another claim of racial abuse has put a target on fans of Brigham Young University. Five women's soccer players contacted British newspaper The Guardian last week claiming they heard racial slurs being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a women's soccer game during the 2021 season.
BYU Newsnet
BYU store discontinues automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen
The BYU bookstore discontinued their process of automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen Fall Semester 2022. During the 2020-2021 school year, the BYU store automatically created online booklists for every incoming freshman student according to which classes each individual had signed up for. Students had the choice to opt out of having their books automatically ordered through the BYU store by a certain deadline, otherwise the books were automatically selected from class schedules and fulfilled.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
byu.edu
Cougar Query: "I chose to come to BYU because I wanted to be immersed in an environment of faith"
My job at BYU is... full professor in the School of Accountancy in the BYU Marriott School of Business. I’m currently working on... a reboot of Accounting 200 set to launch in January 2023. The best advice I’ve ever gotten about teaching is... “Teach a little bit less and...
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
kjzz.com
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
University of Utah students create 'most advanced prosthetic ever created'
Students at the University of Utah have created a prosthetic so promising, that the world's largest prosthetic company will partner with them to get it into the market.
ksl.com
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
kjzz.com
Program hoping to save women's lives by informing them on likelihood of being killed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is one of the deadliest states for domestic violence. 12 homicides related to domestic violence have taken place in the state since last June. According to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, 40 percent—nearly half—of all homicides since 2000 have been intimate partner related, with most victims being female.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district. During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Lehi family mourns the sudden loss of their eighteen-year-old son
A Lehi family is mourning the unexpected loss of their high school son, eighteen-year-old Carter Hult, who passed away on September 17.
KUTV
Businesses fund 'Homecoming 2.0' for girls turned away from dance over dress codes
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who missed their senior year homecoming dance due to dress code concerns will be able to attend again this weekend. Almost three weeks later, the community and parents of American Leadership Academy students are preparing to host a new homecoming dance. Katina Stephens...
Teen sentenced for Sandy hate crime
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A judge sentenced a teen boy charged with a hate crime for assaulting and yelling slurs at a gay teen in Sandy Wednesday. The judge said after seeing the teen’s psychological and home detention report, he believed the teen is starting to feel remorse for his actions. The judge ruled the […]
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll suggests marriage is dying
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
New faces and new guidance at Latter-day Saints General Conference
General Conference put some new faces and old issues front and center as leaders in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke in Salt Lake City. Here are some things that stood out:. First Black woman speaks at conference. Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to...
lehifreepress.com
Alpine School District announces proposed bond projects; fractured Orem City Council votes to oppose bond
Lehi voters and the rest of northern Utah County will vote on the Alpine School District’s (ASD) proposed $595 million bond in just a few short weeks. With education on the forefront of the political scene, particularly regarding sensitive materials policy, Orem City’s potential break off from ASD and the proposed bond, Lehi voters will finally weigh in on the November ballot through Proposition 1.
