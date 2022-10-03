ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
Coming up this weekend: Oct. 7th - Oct. 9th

Coming up this weekend, the Autumn events season is upon us. This weekend in Yakima, you can satisfy the adult taste buds with plenty of winery and brewing company events. Friday and Saturday, Ahtanum Berry Patch is open for the pickers in the family, but a recent Facebook post says the berries are starting to wind down for the season. Chalk Art Fest 2022 is happening from 10am to 3pm at Performance Park downtown. The theme is legends and mythology. On Sunday, the city is hosting a tour of the Historic Franklin Park area.
Irrigation season ends Oct. 14 in Yakima

The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season. The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city. Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down...
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – ​A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima

Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool

Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima

You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
Halloween Inspiration? Locals Works of Art Are Spooky & Stunning!

Local make-up artist @_jennyydior is back at it again with incredible transformations for the Halloween season. She's counting down the 31 days with terrifying and gorgeous creations daily! She's taking requests, so take a gander at the stunning transformations below and stay tuned for updated photos as the art continues to roll in!
7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall

When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
