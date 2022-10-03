Coming up this weekend, the Autumn events season is upon us. This weekend in Yakima, you can satisfy the adult taste buds with plenty of winery and brewing company events. Friday and Saturday, Ahtanum Berry Patch is open for the pickers in the family, but a recent Facebook post says the berries are starting to wind down for the season. Chalk Art Fest 2022 is happening from 10am to 3pm at Performance Park downtown. The theme is legends and mythology. On Sunday, the city is hosting a tour of the Historic Franklin Park area.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO