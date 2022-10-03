Read full article on original website
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
DELICIOUS Tamales Are Taking Over For the 99 and 2000s in WAPATO
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Wapato at the Washington Victory Plaza. (On the corner of 2nd St and Wapato Ave.) COST: It is Free to attend but you will have to buy your own tamales. For more info, give Marla Hernandez a...
KIMA TV
Coming up this weekend: Oct. 7th - Oct. 9th
Coming up this weekend, the Autumn events season is upon us. This weekend in Yakima, you can satisfy the adult taste buds with plenty of winery and brewing company events. Friday and Saturday, Ahtanum Berry Patch is open for the pickers in the family, but a recent Facebook post says the berries are starting to wind down for the season. Chalk Art Fest 2022 is happening from 10am to 3pm at Performance Park downtown. The theme is legends and mythology. On Sunday, the city is hosting a tour of the Historic Franklin Park area.
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
Yakima Herald Republic
Irrigation season ends Oct. 14 in Yakima
The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season. The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city. Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down...
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
FOX 11 and 41
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
Yakima Herald Republic
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Family and friends of Lucian Munguia gather on his 5th birthday
Friends and family of the Munguia family gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Wash., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Lucian's 5th birthday, to release sunflowers into the water and hold a candlelight vigil at sundown. Lucian Munguia was last seen at the park on Sept. 10.
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima
You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
Halloween Inspiration? Locals Works of Art Are Spooky & Stunning!
Local make-up artist @_jennyydior is back at it again with incredible transformations for the Halloween season. She's counting down the 31 days with terrifying and gorgeous creations daily! She's taking requests, so take a gander at the stunning transformations below and stay tuned for updated photos as the art continues to roll in!
7 of the Best Soups to Try in Yakima in the Fall
When I think of the fall weather and the foods I love to eat in the fall, I think about hot soups. Yakima restaurants love offering their delicious soups, whether it’s by the cup or bowl full. There are a few restaurants that serve the same type of soup regularly on the menu and others prefer to do a “soup du jour” option. Where do you go out to eat in Yakima for the best soup during the fall season?
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
