Don’t Miss the Last Downtown Yakima Farmers Market of the Season!
If you love going to farmers markets just know that the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will be hosting their final Sunday of the season this weekend, Sunday, October 9th 2022. The market will be filled with the best fall produce, local vendors and bites the Yakima Valley has to offer!
The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington
Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
Looking for an Adventure? Try First Fridays in Downtown Yakima
If you're searching for something exciting to do for your first weekend of October, baby how about you kick things off with First Fridays in Downtown Yakima? There are loads of activities and offerings, free classes, and beyond! The only question that remains is, what will you do first?. First...
Needing FREE Clothes/Hygiene Items Yakima? New Spot to Recharge!
Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
9 Fantastic Companies Immediately Hiring in Yakima Apply Now!
If you're searching for the most recent job listening in the Yakima Valley, you have come to the right spot! The entire week, the opportunities will continue to be updated and if you know of more positions or would like a shout-out on-air please message us via the app and we will make that happen.
Today is the Day! Yakima-filmed Movie ‘All Sorts’ Is Out Today
It's been a long time coming but the movie that was filmed in Yakima and features local actors and extras and even behind the scenes crew members, All Sorts, is finally released today that you can enjoy watching immediately. YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, AppleTV and Vimeo. Whatever your preference.
Our Top 5 Haunted Houses to check out for Halloween
It's the perfect time of year to hang out with goblins and ghouls while enjoying the spooky aesthetic of some fantastic haunted houses in the Pacific North West. If you're looking for some good scares or just a fun place for the kids to hang out we have them all.
Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday
Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Water and Road Work Could Slow Your Yakima Commute
Road and water line work continues in the city this week that could slow you down. City officials say a section of South 1st Street will be down to one lane each direction, Tuesday, October 4th, for an asphalt grinding project. Crews say South 1st Street will be one lane each direction between East King Street and Russell Lane during scheduled project work from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. Access will be maintained for businesses and emergency vehicles. Because of heavy traffic volume, drivers can expect delays in the project area. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Yakima Driver Alert Emphasis Patrols Underway
Yakima Police say a special speed emphasis patrol is now underway until the end of the year. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Patrol Officers are now obligated to make at least 3 to 4 traffic stops every day and either warn or ticket drivers. The chief is very concerned...
Saturday UTV Crash Kills Two in Yakima
A Saturday morning crash in Yakima resulted in the deaths of two people. Yakima Police say and officer spotted the Polaris RZR UTV vehicle driving on River Road From 40th Avenue early Saturday morning and tried to stop the vehicle after it appeared the driver was racing in the area. But the side-by-side UTV (ultimate terrain vehicle) driver took off at a high speed through the warehouse area leading to River Road near 27th Ave. The officer stopped the chase and later found the vehicle crashed in the area after the driver struck a BNSF Railway embankment.
Looking For a Job? Worksource Yakima Can Help
A lot of jobs are open in Yakima County today but where do you find a listing and resources to help you get a job? You'll find that information at Worksource Yakima which is holding an open house on Tuesday, October 4 in Union Gap. Your chance to get familiar...
Get That Flu Shot Yakima? Health Officials Say Now is The Time
Officials at the Yakima Health District say getting the flu vaccine this fall is crucial to help reduce the spread of influenza and symptoms. They say Influenza and the common cold have similar symptoms to COVID-19, the only unique symptoms that COVID-19 has are loss of taste and smell. You...
