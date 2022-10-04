ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

WIBW

Advisors Excel prepares students for winter with its annual ‘Coat Giveaway’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As winter is fast approaching, Sheldon Head Start wants to ensure its kids are prepared by giving out some winter gear. Sheldon Head Start offered kids a shopping spree for some free coats, shoes, gloves, and hats to better protect them from the frozen temperatures for the 7th year in a row. This year, Advisors Excel will help 221 kids find their winterwear over the next two days.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award. Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University to host Capital City Marching Band Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yager Stadium on Wednesday, October 5. The event, which will be held from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., is open to the public and proceeds from admission will support the Washburn University band program. Adults will be charged $10 for entry, children will be charged $5, and children under the age of two are free.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fitness park holds belated ribbon cutting two years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A belated ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning for a Topeka fitness park created with the help of AARP. The FitLot fitness park first opened in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of the COVID lockdown and social distancing - the park never got to have an official ceremony.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia residents to meet candidates at upcoming forum

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia residents have been invited to meet candidates running for election at a forum with the League of Women Voters. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says its Government Matters Committee has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum for the upcoming election.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Salvation Army opens applications for Red Kettle bell-ringers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications to volunteer for the Topeka Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign have opened. The Topeka Salvation Army says that as of Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will begin to accept applications for volunteers for the 2022 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. From 9 a.m. to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail to host final flu shot clinics in Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will hold two more flu clinics in Topeka and one in Manhattan. Stormont Vail Health says it will host two more adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in the Capital City. It said the clinics are meant for established patients who are 19 and older and have previously had a flu shot with no complications. Those dates are as follows:
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Scholar Athlete of the Week - Taylor Rottinghaus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Taylor Rottinghaus. Taylor plays volleyball, basketball, and competes in track for the Thunderbirds. She also participates in National Honor Society, Stu-co, spirit club, math club and is a junior civitan. On top of it all, she maintains a 4.52 GPA.
TECUMSEH, KS
WIBW

New Topeka City Manager builds on knowledge gained from prior position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face around Topeka City Hall is now the person in charge. Steve Wade paid his first visit to Eye on NE Kansas in his new role as Topeka City Manager. Wade was selected for the job in mid-September after serving as the city’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Professors’ association calls on Emporia State to reconsider terminations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An association of professors has called on Emporia State to reconsider the termination of more than 30 staff members at the end of September. KVOE reports that the American Association of University Professors has urged the Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University to reconsider the recent dismissal of 33 staff members.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Junction City HS staffer makes it on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice. USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS

