Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
2d ago
Here’s a better idea. You see cheaper gas, top off your tank. Don’t wait until it’s empty. I do that at Costco. If the lines are short, I’ll stop and fill it up, even if it’s only a half a tank.
Reply
3
Related
Gas Prices: How To Save Money at the Pump
Though gas prices are no longer at record highs like earlier this summer, many Americans are feeling the pressure at the pump and their wallets. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers
Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures.The RAC said the average price for using the chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by 18.75p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 63.29p per kWh.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – has made it nearly £10 more expensive to rapid charge a typical family-sized electric car to 80%.The figures show a driver exclusively using rapid or ultra-rapid public chargers pays around 18p per mile...
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Climate Change Causes So-Cal’s Pacific Surfliner to Close for Repairs
The section from Irvine to San Diego is closed indefinitely.
Road & Track
Vermont Will Pay You $3000 to Scrap Your Gas Car
Remember Cash for Clunkers? The $3 billion federally subsidized program was officially known as the Car Allowance Rebate System and was aimed at incentivizing high-efficiency vehicle purchases by paying owners to get rid of their low-efficiency vehicles. The program was wildly popular, with billions in funding exhausted in just 55 days, and has been replicated by states across the country. As states work to develop electric vehicle adoption plans, Vermont is the latest one to replicate the Cash for Clunkers program in the name of a cleaner state.
MySanAntonio
Is Car Leasing Dead?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Leasing a car was once a popular and flexible way to finance a new vehicle. But increases in car prices, low inventories and rising interest rates have forced the practice into a nosedive. “Lease offers are horrible, and consumers are not opting to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
Is your gas stove bad for your health?
Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops – surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil. Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is […] The post Is your gas stove bad for your health? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Column: Newsom wants to tax oil companies for soaring gas prices. It'll be a bumpy road for motorists no matter what
As California prices surged in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed that he wanted to retaliate against oil moguls by imposing a windfall profits tax and returning the money to drivers.
Autoweek.com
How Much Should You Worry About EV Fires?
Most people understand that electric cars are far different than the gas-guzzling vehicles of the last century, but there are still plenty of misconceptions about battery-powered automobiles. Many people believe that electric cars catch fire at a much higher rate than gas vehicles and that the battery pack under the floor of an EV is a ticking time bomb. Though fire is something everyone should be alert for, it's not an imminent danger for EV owners. Let's take a look at how common lithium ion battery fires are and determine if the safety risks are elevated for people in electric cars.
Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs
The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...
energynow.ca
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
Comments / 4