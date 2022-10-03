ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field & Stream

Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana

According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Cars
Canfield, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Youngstown, OH
Cars
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Saint Joseph County, IN
Accidents
City
Canfield, OH
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Harrisburg, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
South Bend, IN
Accidents
City
Youngstown, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Accidents
Saint Joseph County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Toll Road#Deer#Northern Indiana#Suv#Traffic Accident#Indiana State Police#The Associated Press
nypressnews.com

Authorities investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament cheating allegations

The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into allegations of cheating during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video [Warning: the linked video contains graphic language] posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township

A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH
MLive

Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, police video shows what happened

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy