Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO