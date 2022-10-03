Read full article on original website
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana
According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
OVI, drugs suspected in wrong-way Brookfield crash
A car and semi collided head-on in Brookfield Township Wednesday.
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
nypressnews.com
Authorities investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament cheating allegations
The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into allegations of cheating during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video [Warning: the linked video contains graphic language] posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
WFMJ.com
OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township
A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
whbc.com
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
Ohio man attempting handstand dies after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An Ohio man attempting to execute a handstand from the 15th floor of a Myrtle Beach hotel died when he fell from the balcony, authorities said. Markell D. Hope, 34, of Akron, fell from the balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel at about 3:30 p.m. EDT during Hurricane Ian, WMBF-TV reported.
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland
Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, police video shows what happened
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
