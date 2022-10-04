Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Ensign Road is to be closed Thursday
Olympia is warning community members and passing motorists of Ensign Road’s closure on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. From Martin Way to Providence Lane, the road closure will accommodate the city’s Homeless Response Team (HRT) to help more individuals living in vehicles parked along the road to move to Quince Street Village, with the vehicles they leave behind being towed to a salvage yard.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey mulls installing speed humps along 57th Avenue SE
Lacey’s Transportation Committee is deliberating the installation of traffic calming devices or speed humps along 57th Avenue SE following speeding complaints from residents. The committee approved a neighborhood boundary to circulate a petition to install a temporary traffic calming device, which will require the majority support of 60% of...
MyNorthwest.com
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council opens public hearing for Fones Road improvement project
Olympia Public Works Director Mark Russell gave an overview of the Fones Road improvement project during the eminent domain public hearing at the city council meeting last night, October 4. "Fones Road is in bad shape," Russell told the council members, explaining that the road's current condition has incomplete sidewalks...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater passes ordinance reversing Hopkins’ annexation
Residents of both The Preserve in Tumwater and Hopkins Drainage District gave opposing views on the direction stormwater flows between the two areas during a Tumwater city council meeting yesterday, October 4. Residents of The Preserve claimed that stormwater does not flow from their neighborhood into Hopkins. “Our storm drain...
northcoastnews.com
One injured in vehicle rollover in Hoquiam
A collision between an SUV and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, resulted in a vehicle rollover and one injury in Hoquiam. The USPS truck, southbound on Myrtle Street, struck the right rear of the SUV, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was westbound on Sumner Avenue, resulting in the SUV’s rollover, said Lt. Brian Dayton of the Hoquiam Police Department.
Pierce Transit breaks ground on first new transit center since the 90s
Pierce Transit is building a new transit center in Spanaway, hoping that the new facility will help connect the region more closely with the rest of Pierce County. The ceremony held Monday was attended by elected officials and local dignitaries in Spanaway, including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell and U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.
q13fox.com
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
Tri-City Herald
Do you commute on I-5 in south Thurston County? Prepare for delays
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible “long delays and backups,” according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s because portions of I-5 in both directions will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place from...
Chronicle
Sirens: Stolen Yard Ornaments; Illegal Burning; Burglary; People Climbing in Places They Shouldn’t; Butter Smeared On a Vehicle
• A Centralia man was arrested in the 100 block of South Pearl Street at 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 30 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault after a witness observed him “kicking his girlfriend in the head” during a dispute. • A physical...
Chronicle
Sirens: Machete Wielded in Argument Over Confederate Flag; Motorcyclist Crashes During Police Stop
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive just before 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant and for first-degree criminal impersonation after she allegedly provided a false name to an officer. Trespassing. • A...
Chronicle
License Approved for Centralia’s Second Marijuana Dispensary
Centralia’s second marijuana dispensary, Greens on Gold, has been given the green light to open after a seven-year struggle for owner Dick Watkins. The City of Centralia has approved Watkins' business license application, which was submitted at the end of August but came under scrutiny over concerns about the location.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 3, 2022
On 10/03/22 at 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of College St SE, police arrested Shawn A Armstrong, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree theft and 2) possession of a stolen vehicle. On 10/03/22 at 9:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Grant Gordon...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
