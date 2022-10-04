DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.

