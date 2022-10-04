ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CBS Chicago

Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
CBS Chicago

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
CNBC

McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now

McDonald's has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods. A federal judge in Chicago dismissed the 2020 lawsuit in a written order last week, but gave the plaintiffs until...
