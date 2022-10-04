Read full article on original website
City lawyers try (again) to block Mayor Lori Lightfoot deposition in CPD whistleblower case
CHICAGO - A week before the deadline for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to answer questions under oath in a Chicago police whistleblower lawsuit, lawyers for the city are asking a judge to block the deposition. Cook County Judge Thomas Donnelly last month ordered Lightfoot to sit for a one-hour deposition with...
City attorneys seek to reverse order that Lightfoot testify in CPD whistleblower lawsuit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city are asking a Cook County judge to reverse a previous ruling in a last-ditch effort to spare Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying about the alleged “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department. Last month, Cook County Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered Lightfoot sit for an hour-long deposition as […]
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Responding to lawsuit, chief judge, sheriff say they’re not responsible for people who kill others while on electronic monitoring
Cook County’s chief judge and sheriff are asking a county judge to toss a lawsuit that seeks to hold them responsible for the murder of 73-year-old Keith Cooper, whom prosecutors say was killed by two men who were on electronic monitoring in Chicago. Attorneys for Cooper’s estate based the...
Cook County GOP candidates call Preckwinkle and Foxx ‘architects’ of crime surge
Standing on Daley Plaza, Bob Fioretti, who’s challenging Toni Preckwinkle for county board president, flatly accused Democratic officials of setting the stage for violent crime. He called incumbent Preckwinkle the “architect” of the crime surge.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Lawsuit filed in murder of TikToker Sania Khan in Streeterville apartment
CHICAGO — A lawsuit has been filed in the murder of a woman in Streeterville in July who went viral on TikTok as she documented her journey to get out of an abusive marriage. Sania Khan was shot and killed by her estranged husband in July at her Streeterville apartment building. The lawsuit names four […]
11 years after off-duty Chicago cop’s murder, the case against his alleged killers has frayed
CHICAGO - The prosecution of three men charged with the murder of an off-duty cop may take yet another oddball twist, as lawyers for the defense seek to look inside a decade-old video game console for crucial evidence in the 2011 slaying of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis. Representatives from...
Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
Chicago man gets 3 years for attacking 70-year-old woman at North Side bus stop
A Rogers Park man who allegedly attacked a 70-year-old woman without provocation as she waited for a bus has been sentenced to three years in prison. Michael Colander, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a senior citizen in July before Judge Ursula Walowski, according to court records.
Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
Chicago police investigating crime spree involving violent attempted carjacking, armed robberies
Between the overnight hours of 1 and 4 a.m., police say there were 12 similar incidents in five different police districts.
Contractor sues city of Berwyn, Berwyn mayor, former city worker over racial slur
A contractor is suing the city of Berwyn, its mayor and a former city worker over their response to a racial slur.
McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now
McDonald's has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods. A federal judge in Chicago dismissed the 2020 lawsuit in a written order last week, but gave the plaintiffs until...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
