Harris County, TX

Comments / 2

Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Texas Elections
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ‘recuperating’ after emergency room visit

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, in the midst of a reelection campaign as well as a tax rate dispute on the county commissioners court, is coping with an undisclosed ailment. Hidalgo, 31, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that she was “recuperating at home for a couple of days” and would be following up with a doctor after a visit to an emergency room on Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here’s what residents in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections

Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Harris County can vote at any polling center in the county during both the early voting period and on election day. A list of polling centers will be published at www.harrisvotes.com.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
#Election Day#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local
Community Impact Houston

Here’s what Brazoria, Galveston county residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections

Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pexels) Voting for the 2022 midterm election is fast approaching. Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy

KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Local RV company rated F by BBB; customers talk with FOX 26

HOUSTON - The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston tells FOX 26, they are looking into a local company, VaKay RV, after receiving several complaints about late payments, no payments, mixed messages and ignored communication. "At this point, the company has not actually responded to the BBB complaints we have...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

