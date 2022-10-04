Read full article on original website
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
Mail-in ballots will arrive to Harris County voters soon, but there's concern many will be rejected
With the midterm election weeks away, a news conference was held to educate voters on the changes to mail-in votes so that rejections can be avoided.
Republican Harris Co. Commissioner Jack Cagle willing to attend budget vote meeting on 1 condition
If a new Harris County budget isn't passed, the sheriff's office will cancel a cadet class, Harris Health will delay plans to expand urgent care, and block a new suite to handle endoscopy procedures.
Harris County election officials implementing changes ahead of early voting
Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum encouraged voters to vote early at an Oct. 3 news conference. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis informed voters of the county’s preparations for the November elections on Oct. 3. Speaking at...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ‘recuperating’ after emergency room visit
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, in the midst of a reelection campaign as well as a tax rate dispute on the county commissioners court, is coping with an undisclosed ailment. Hidalgo, 31, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that she was “recuperating at home for a couple of days” and would be following up with a doctor after a visit to an emergency room on Monday.
Houston-area crime wave being fueled by policies of Democratic county leader, says GOP challenger
Alexandra del Moral Mealer is challenging Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, citing issues with the rise in crime and criminals out on bail in an exclusive interview with Fox Digital.
Here’s what residents in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Harris County can vote at any polling center in the county during both the early voting period and on election day. A list of polling centers will be published at www.harrisvotes.com.
Could Houstonians soon pay more? Revenue cap adjustment for taxpayers may be on ballot in 2023
At a city council meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a tax adjustment would be in the best interest of public safety.
Here’s what Brazoria, Galveston county residents need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pexels) Voting for the 2022 midterm election is fast approaching. Registered voters in Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote at any polling center during early voting and on Election Day, which is on Nov. 8.
‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized. According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.
Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
Republican Harris County commissioners preventing adoption of 2023 county budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County’s 2023 fiscal budget goes into effect on October 1. The county hasn’t been able to pass its budget because two Republican commissioners have refused to show up for the vote. “We're just waiting for Commissioner Cagle or Commissioner Ramsey to show...
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
Fort Bend County aims to connect thousands to high-speed internet
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County is moving ahead with a plan to extend broadband internet service to areas that do not, yet have it. It's a form of "If you build it, they will come" logic. With more than 60% of the county unincorporated, largely undeveloped, and...
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
HCSO: Person shot in possible road rage incident in Katy
KATY, Texas — A person was shot in a possible road rage incident in Katy, Texas. Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Detectives said the incident started on the HOV lanes of I-10 westbound. They said a shot was fired and the bullet went through the passenger side of the victim's car and hit the victim in the buttocks area.
Local RV company rated F by BBB; customers talk with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston tells FOX 26, they are looking into a local company, VaKay RV, after receiving several complaints about late payments, no payments, mixed messages and ignored communication. "At this point, the company has not actually responded to the BBB complaints we have...
