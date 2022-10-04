Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
Turning vacant office buildings into apartments presents a 'historic' solution to housing crisis, expert says
While many workplaces shifted to a remote setting during the pandemic, some businesses never fully returned to in-person models - creating a surging number of vacant, big city office buildings. But the empty spaces are providing a "historic opportunity" for both private and public sectors to transform them into residential...
10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...
tinyhousetalk.com
432 Sq. Ft. Log Cabin w Ground Floor Bedroom
Here’s a beautiful 432 sq. ft. log cabin that started as an Amish-built frame and was built out by the folks at Square Nail Rustics. It comes fully furnished and ready to take just about anywhere (as long as your town allows, of course). The cabin has a lovely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Interior Designer Explains The Biggest Flooring Mistakes Homeowners Make – Exclusive
We spoke to Rachel Robarge, head of design at June Homes, about some of the flooring mistakes homeowners make. Here's what the design expert has to say.
tinyhousetalk.com
915 Sq Ft Cottage Renovation in Germany
Katharina and her husband purchased this 1960s home that was once a holiday property and hadn’t been updated since it was built. While living in it, the couple has done a fantastic job taking it from old to new, while still retaining (or adding) so much charm to the building.
tinyhousetalk.com
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
Comments / 1