Albany, NY

WNYT

Walker stolen from woman at East Greenbush Walmart

Police are looking for a suspect who stole from an East Greenbush Walmart Wednesday afternoon. They say she stole a rolling walker from someone who was shopping. Police say she left the scene on a CDTA bus. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case

Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
WNYT

Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College

Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church

A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl

A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam police search for bank robbery suspect

Police in Rotterdam want your help finding a bank robbery suspect. He was wearing a grey hat, a gray mask and a flannel shirt. Police say he handed the bank teller a note Tuesday afternoon, demanding money while implying he had a weapon. Police say when the teller handed over the money, he took off.
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Corrections officer admits to abusing inmate

A former corrections officer is admitting to sexually abusing an inmate. Sean Morrissey of Waterford pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate while working as a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Jail. This happened back in 2018. Morrissey faces two years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
WATERFORD, NY

