Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Whitehall man accused of breaking into seasonal homes
After allegedly swiping liquor and damaging property at two seasonal homes in Hebron, Joseph D. Morehouse Jr., 20, of Whitehall was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Mayfield animal neglect suspect rejects bond, forfeits animals
The suspect accused in an animal neglect case has rejected her bond and now forfeits all the animals she owned to the Fulton County Animal Shelter.
WNYT
Walker stolen from woman at East Greenbush Walmart
Police are looking for a suspect who stole from an East Greenbush Walmart Wednesday afternoon. They say she stole a rolling walker from someone who was shopping. Police say she left the scene on a CDTA bus. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Columbia County bear attack kills pet donkey
A Columbia County woman is mourning Lucy the donkey after it was killed Monday night.
WNYT
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case
Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
Man arraigned in Albany, accused of smuggling snakes across border
A Queen's man was arraigned in Albany on Tuesday. Calvin Bautista, 36, of Richmond Hill allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons in his pants into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history
More details are coming to light about the suspect in the fire that destroyed a Hudson Falls apartment building. Peter Lemery is charged with reckless endangerment. He’s accused of putting 15 people in the apartment building in danger. He is not charged with arson at this point. However, he’s...
WNYT
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
WNYT
Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College
Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
WNYT
Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church
A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say
A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police. Investigators determined that...
WNYT
Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl
A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
WNYT
Rotterdam police search for bank robbery suspect
Police in Rotterdam want your help finding a bank robbery suspect. He was wearing a grey hat, a gray mask and a flannel shirt. Police say he handed the bank teller a note Tuesday afternoon, demanding money while implying he had a weapon. Police say when the teller handed over the money, he took off.
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
WNYT
Victim’s best friend angry over plea deal in Saratoga Springs death
The best friend of the man who was killed outside a Saratoga Springs bar is speaking out about the proposed sentence of one of the attackers. Mark French was killed outside of Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs in August 2021. Jordan Garafalo and his brother James punched the 56-year-old...
WNYT
Corrections officer admits to abusing inmate
A former corrections officer is admitting to sexually abusing an inmate. Sean Morrissey of Waterford pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate while working as a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Jail. This happened back in 2018. Morrissey faces two years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report
Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.
