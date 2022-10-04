Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka woman fought him off with a frying pan during an alleged attempted burglary. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into jail around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, after an attempted aggravated burglary.
WIBW
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder in Downtown Topeka on Friday, September 30. Law enforcement officials said Cody Degand, 26, of Topeka was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for the murder of John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. TPD said Degand is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.
WIBW
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect who was shot by Topeka Police last week has been released from the hospital and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records show Eric Perkins, 33, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The booking charges included first degree premeditated murder, attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment - reckless situation.
WIBW
Homicide suspect shot by police makes first appearance in court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect shot by police in downtown Topeka has made his first appearance in court. Eric Perkins, 33, the homicide suspect shot by the Topeka Police Department on Sept. 29, made his first appearance before a Shawnee Co. District Court Judge on Thursday morning, Oct. 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges were filed against Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence in relation to the homicide of Keith Gaylord Jr. that occurred on September 30., the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. On Friday, September 30th, Topeka Police officers were called to 1621...
WIBW
Services set for victim of fatal Meadowlark Apartments shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the victim of the fatal shooting at Topeka’s Meadowlark Apartments. Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, after a tragic shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department was called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just before 10 a.m. on Friday with reports of the shooting.
WIBW
Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
WIBW
Brown Co. officials search for those responsible after farmers report theft
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are combing Brown County searching for those responsible for breaking into farmers’ personal vehicles while tending crops. Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that deputies were called to the area of 20th and Nighthawk Rd. with reports of theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
WIBW
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. This is the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.
WIBW
Lawrence repeat offender arrested, charged with attempted murder after police chase
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man known for leading police chases has been most recently charged with attempted first-degree murder after leading officials on another chase. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Steven Carl Drake II, a man known for leading officials on high-speed chases, was charged on Monday, Oct. 3, with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun in Douglas Co. District Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. This is the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.
Kansas family still searching for answers over 30 years since disappearance
Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party in Leavenworth County, Kansas, in 1988. Since then his disappearance has been a mystery.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WIBW
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
KCTV 5
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
WIBW
19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.
Comments / 1