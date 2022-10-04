ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka woman fought him off with a frying pan during an alleged attempted burglary. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into jail around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, after an attempted aggravated burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder in Downtown Topeka on Friday, September 30. Law enforcement officials said Cody Degand, 26, of Topeka was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of NW Lyman Rd. for the murder of John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. TPD said Degand is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect who was shot by Topeka Police last week has been released from the hospital and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records show Eric Perkins, 33, was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The booking charges included first degree premeditated murder, attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment - reckless situation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Homicide suspect shot by police makes first appearance in court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The homicide suspect shot by police in downtown Topeka has made his first appearance in court. Eric Perkins, 33, the homicide suspect shot by the Topeka Police Department on Sept. 29, made his first appearance before a Shawnee Co. District Court Judge on Thursday morning, Oct. 6.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
County
Jackson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Jackson County, KS
Crime & Safety
WIBW

Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges were filed against Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence in relation to the homicide of Keith Gaylord Jr. that occurred on September 30., the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. On Friday, September 30th, Topeka Police officers were called to 1621...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Services set for victim of fatal Meadowlark Apartments shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the victim of the fatal shooting at Topeka’s Meadowlark Apartments. Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, after a tragic shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department was called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just before 10 a.m. on Friday with reports of the shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Jackson Co
WIBW

Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence repeat offender arrested, charged with attempted murder after police chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man known for leading police chases has been most recently charged with attempted first-degree murder after leading officials on another chase. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Steven Carl Drake II, a man known for leading officials on high-speed chases, was charged on Monday, Oct. 3, with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun in Douglas Co. District Court.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy