Benton County correctional officer smuggled drugs, phones into jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities resident Eric Christian, 34, was sentenced to roughly four years in federal prison for smuggling illegal contraband into the Benton County Jail while serving as a Correctional Officer in 2020. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, Vanessa Waldref, Christian was...
nbcrightnow.com
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
WALLA WALLA – David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. He was arrested last month and has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla. On the morning of Sept. 19, Walla...
KEPR
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
nbcrightnow.com
Staffing shortages continue to impact local law enforcement
YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington has the lowest number of officers per capita in its history, since the data started being tracked in 1980. This is according the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. This staffing shortage continues to impact the jobs of our local law enforcement agencies like Washington...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
nbcrightnow.com
Airsoft gun scare causes lockdowns at Walla Walla schools
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
Easterday Ranches namesake ordered to pay $244 million, spend 11 years in prison
PASCO, Wash. — A lawsuit against the Tri-Cities-based Easterday Ranches over a “ghost cattle” scheme that defrauded food processing goliath Tyson Inc. was successful, resulting in $244 million in restitution and an 11-year prison sentence for the namesake of the family-owned and operated company. According to the...
KIMA TV
Yakima jail guard stabbed in neck with a pencil
YAKIMA – A terrifying situation for a Yakima jail guard who was stabbed in the neck this weekend. Police say the guard was doing their usual rounds when an inmate asked him about using the phone. When he responded, he’d have to ask his sergeant, he says the inmate...
Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms
A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
Airsoft gun sends Walla Walla schools into lockdown to prevent disaster
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Law enforcement from across the region converged at a church near Walla Walla High School following reports of a man with a gun. With all nearby schools in lockdown to prevent a tragedy, officials learned that the weapon spotted was merely an airsoft gun. According...
Yakima Juvenile Shooting and Crash Suspect Makes Bail For Release
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed has been released from juvenile jail. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide were able to convince a judge last week to lower his bail from $250,000 to $150,000.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco man arrested for drugs in North Idaho
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Just after 9pm last night, dispatch received a call reporting a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on I90. The caller reported the vehicle was failing to maintain lane and speeds. One of our North Idaho DUI Task Force K-9 Units was working...
nbcrightnow.com
Community members intervene, RPD arrests assault suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers were dispatched to reports of a man allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Columbia Point Park over the weekend. According to the RPD, concerned community members intervened to stop the assault before officers got there. A 38 year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault...
KIMA TV
Several assualts against nurses in Yakima this weekend
YAKIMA – Nurses, doctors and health professionals in our area are too often facing violence. Just this weekend several people were arrested for assaulting nurses at the hospital. Sunday, police said a man hit by a car ended up attacking a nurse. They say the 50-year-old man had been...
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania. Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa,...
