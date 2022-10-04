Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Dallas City Council’s Budget Prioritizes Housing Through Increased Funding And Policy Changes
The Dallas City Council has been meeting weekly to trudge through the city’s budget process, and while housing issues don’t always garner the headlines, it’s clear that elected officials are putting time and money into the matter. At least four funding allocations and program changes have been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year
Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year. PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street. The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Plans $34 Million Renovation of Historic Park Near Future Panther Island
Fort Worth is moving forward with a $34 million renovation of a historic park along the Trinity River which eventually will be the gateway between downtown and the future Panther Island. Heritage Park sits on a few hundred acres at the edge of downtown near the historic Tarrant County Courthouse.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Mesquite sewer main failure spills approximately 200,000 gallons of wastewater into South Mesquite Creek, East Fork Trinity River
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite experienced a domestic wastewater spill from a 30-inch sewer main located at 3500 Lawson Road this morning. The wastewater spill began at approximately 11:45 a.m. The volume spilled was estimated at 200,000 gallons at 4:45 p.m. City of Mesquite and North Texas...
Gilmer Mirror
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas
The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County opens pool of federal dollars for affordable housing
About $32.5 million from Tarrant County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds is now available for affordable housing proposals. In partnership with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, the county is seeking projects that tackle a growing need for permanent supportive housing and deeply affordable housing. Priority populations for these housing...
About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 26-Oct. 2
A woman’s license plate was stolen Sept. 29, but it was recovered before 5:19 p.m. Oct. 3 at Riverfalls at Bellmar Apartments. Before 2:36 p.m., someone got a criminal trespass warning at a man’s house in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive. Someone stole from a woman...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Creative Fort Worth Police Recruitment Video Has More Than 1 Million Views
A Fort Worth police recruitment video designed to look like a used car commercial has been viewed more than a million times online, an example of how departments nationwide are getting creative to overcome the tight job market. “We got your Explorers. We got your Tahoes,” an officer jokes in...
Dallas County offers incentives to get more poll workers
The County has increased pay for training and set-up time and they’re working with the two big political parties to recruit new workers. Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello said they’re offering better pay and other perks.
Richardson Police Department looks to new ordinance after 705 catalytic converter thefts since start of 2021
The Richardson Police Department is hoping to pass a new ordinance that would assist officers in fighting the theft of catalytic converters. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Richardson Police Department is looking to pass a new ordinance that would provide officers with an additional tool in fighting the theft of catalytic converters.
WFAA
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
keranews.org
This Arlington program lets residents rent out lawn mowers, pressure washers. Here's how to sign up
Craig Lane has become a regular with the tool sharing program offered by Arlington’s code compliance department. He reserves lawn equipment every other week, as well as other specialized tools he does not have in his shed. “It helps me a lot,” Lane said as Ron McCall with code...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!
Over the last decade, more and more people have moved across the DFW area into towns that were once very small. Now, towns that were once among the smallest in the metroplex have now become Boomtowns over the last decade. Ricks talks with some listeners living in DFW towns to share the reasons why these small towns have become bigger and bigger.
In East Dallas, a hand-rolled Cuban cigar shop, and the story of perseverance behind its success
DALLAS — A few hundred feet from a Hong Kong tailor, several fast food joints and an Albertson’s in the Casa Linda neighborhood of East Dallas, Jose Hernandez is rolling cigars. Hernandez, 34, grew up watching his grandfather fabricate cigars by hand in central Cuba. Those were good...
Comments / 0