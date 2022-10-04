ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year

Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year. PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street. The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots...
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas

The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County opens pool of federal dollars for affordable housing

About $32.5 million from Tarrant County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds is now available for affordable housing proposals. In partnership with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, the county is seeking projects that tackle a growing need for permanent supportive housing and deeply affordable housing. Priority populations for these housing...
CBS DFW

About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
peoplenewspapers.com

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 26-Oct. 2

A woman’s license plate was stolen Sept. 29, but it was recovered before 5:19 p.m. Oct. 3 at Riverfalls at Bellmar Apartments. Before 2:36 p.m., someone got a criminal trespass warning at a man’s house in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive. Someone stole from a woman...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department looks to new ordinance after 705 catalytic converter thefts since start of 2021

The Richardson Police Department is hoping to pass a new ordinance that would assist officers in fighting the theft of catalytic converters. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Richardson Police Department is looking to pass a new ordinance that would provide officers with an additional tool in fighting the theft of catalytic converters.
WFAA

A guide to renter's rights in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
virtualbx.com

Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!

Over the last decade, more and more people have moved across the DFW area into towns that were once very small. Now, towns that were once among the smallest in the metroplex have now become Boomtowns over the last decade. Ricks talks with some listeners living in DFW towns to share the reasons why these small towns have become bigger and bigger.
