Rich Schueneman Retires as Baldhill Dam Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Rich Schueneman has served for nearly 23 years as the Resource Manager of Baldhill Dam northwest of Valley City. He said it’s been a great run since he started in January of 2000. But he said sadly, he and his staff have had...
JRMC, CVH “No Excuses” Event Scheduled This Month
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Central Valley Health (CVH) have been holding the No Excuses program to eliminate barriers to women’s health. JRMC’s Katie Ryan-Anderson says many partners make the No Excuses program possible. The No Excuses program is offered in...
Recognizing Local Programs During National 4-H Week
ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – This week is National 4-H Week. Millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni are encouraged to come together this week to celebrate the many positive development opportunities that 4-H can offer. Danielle Dinger is an Extension Agent with Dickey County Extension Service. She’s also the...
Sanborn Veterans Park Update
SANBORN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There are more than 600 names of Veterans on the Mesabi black granite stone in Sanborn’s Veterans Park. Veterans Park committee chairman Joe Pesek said since last year’s dedication, more families have paid to get veterans names added to the granite stones. He said they just completed the second round of new names.
Foster County Historical Society Seeking Mill Increase
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Foster County Historical Society is seeking the public’s support in approving the requested one-half mill increase in the Nov. 8 General election. Mike Larson is the historical society vice president for Foster County. Larson says the historical society also oversees the Putnam House,...
City Moves Forward with CDBG Housing Sponsorship, Senior Living
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has moved forward with being the sponsoring entity for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for a potential housing project Monday. In September, Stride Development PBC informed the city of their interest in meeting the housing needs recently identified in the...
Washington Elementary Soup’er Fundraiser Planned
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Washington Elementary PTO is hosting the annual knoephla & chili drive through fundraiser Oct. 28th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The PTO is raising money to build a new playground for all the grades K-5 on the north playground. While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure is rotting and has been determined unsafe for the children to use.
Peak Flu Season Nears, Vaccine Available for All
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several came through the doors for the Central Valley Health District (CVHD) flu shot clinic at the Jamestown Civic Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. While the flu is prevalent year-round, peak flu season occurs during the fall and winter. Health officials are prompting everyone of all...
Valley City, Jamestown Top 11-A QRF Standings
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The matchup between Valley City and Jamestown, already with a built-in rivalry factor involved, will have further significance Friday night. Jamestown moved up two spots in the state’s 11-A QRF rankings this week following their 33-8 win over Dickinson Friday night. The team...
Mary Lou Weber
Mary Lou Weber, age 89, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, October 4 th at SMP-St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 10th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Church on Monday morning. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, near Mandan, ND.
Valley City Hi-Liners Ranked #1 in Most Recent NDAPSSA Poll
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There is a new #1 in football according to the most recent North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Poll. The 6-0 Valley City Hi-Liners have taken over as #1. The Hi-Liners are 6-0 on the season and are coming off of a...
Norman Kleingartner
Norman Kleingartner, 86, Gackle, ND, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home near Gackle. Norman was born February 8, 1936 on the family farm south of Gackle to Balzar and Olga (Schlenker) Kleingartner. He was raised on his aunt and uncle’s farm, Lydia and John Kinzler, following the passing of his mother shortly after his birth. He attended the local country school and helped on the farm.
Alvina Nitschke
Alvina Nitschke, 93, Jud, ND died Saturday September 30, 2022 at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, ND. Alvina Bossert was born December 23, 1928 in Jud, ND, the daughter of Michael and Dorothea (Rempfer) Bossart. She received her education at Jud Public School graduating at Jud High School. She and Walter...
Jamestown Road Closure Planned for Sewer Repair
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A road closure has been planned this week in Jamestown for sewer repairs. Starting Thursday Oct. 6 through Friday Oct. 7, there will be a road closure on 15th St SW, between 11th Ave SW and 9th Ave SW. This closure will start at approximately 7:00 A.M. until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Friday.
Kalli Hegerle and Ellie Holen Earn GPAC Player of the Week Honors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) and Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team were recognized by the conference office as Attacker and Defender of the Week. Hegerle hit .408 in three matches for the Jimmies last week, totaling 35...
Karen Leadbetter
Karen Leadbetter, 62, Valley City, ND passed away at her home on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday beginning at 5 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Valley City. Burial will be in Memory Gardens cemetery. The prayer service and Mass will be live streamed and available to view along with Karen’s obituary on her tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com, where you can also sign her online guestbook.
Jimmies 2nd After 36 Holes at Yellow Jacket Fall Invite
BILLINGS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown men’s golf team is in second place after the first day of the Yellow Jacket Fall Invite, hosted by Montana State University-Billings at the par 72, 6802-yard Lake Hills Golf Course. Thirty-six holes were played Monday with the final 18...
Man Arrested For Stealing U.S. Flag On Courthouse Property
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A man had been arrested for allegedly stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody about 11pm on Tuesday, October 4th after being caught in the act of taking the American flag from the grounds of the courthouse.
TBC Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Oct. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Temple Baptist Church (TBC) Gospel Music Jamboree returns this Sunday, Oct. 9. The free event will also be used as a fundraiser for James Valley Youth for Christ and the Awana Program. Organizer Christine Witt says everyone including the performers are volunteering their time for the jamboree.
Jimmies Take Third at Yellow Jacket Fall Invite
BILLINGS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown men’s golf team finished third out of eight teams at the Yellow Jacket Fall Invite, which wrapped up Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course. The Jimmies shot a team score of 299 to finish with a 54-hole total of 886...
