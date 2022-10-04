Karen Leadbetter, 62, Valley City, ND passed away at her home on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday beginning at 5 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Valley City. Burial will be in Memory Gardens cemetery. The prayer service and Mass will be live streamed and available to view along with Karen’s obituary on her tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com, where you can also sign her online guestbook.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO