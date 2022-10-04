2022 Milken Jewish Educator Awards Announced

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Four Los Angeles Jewish day school educators have each been honored with the Jewish Educator Award and an unrestricted $15,000 financial prize, it was announced today.

The annual awards, presented by the Milken Family Foundation in partnership with Builders of Jewish Education, were announced to the unsuspecting recipients in front of cheering students and colleagues.

The 2022 JEA recipients are:-- Shoshana Braude, first grade Judaic studies teacher, Bais Chaya Mushka of Los Angeles; -- Monica Daranyi, 9-10 division dean, math teacher, Milken Community School; -- Rabbi Daniel Grama, Rebbe and director of recruitment, Valley Torah High School; and -- Larry Kligman, head of school, Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School.

``Teachers and principals play the most important role in society today,'' said Lowell Milken, philanthropist and chairman of the Milken Family Foundation. ``We entrust in them the responsibility to prepare all students so that they can to move on successfully into the next stage of learning and life. Jewish day school educators seek to ensure that students acquire the skills, knowledge and experiences to reach their academic potential -- and, at the same time, have an understanding of our people's history, destiny and obligations to repair the world.''

The 2022 Jewish Educator Award recipients will be celebrated, together with their families and community leaders, during a luncheon this winter. Award recipients are selected by a committee of educators, professional and leaders from the Jewish community, according to criteria that includes exceptional educational talent and promise, as demonstrated by outstanding practices in the classroom, school and community, and evidence of originality, dedication and capacity for leadership and self-direction.