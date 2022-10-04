ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report

By Lewin Day
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg1sm_0iKkLfEh00

The Scout name is coming back on a new off-roader, and one enthusiast has reported that the upcoming vehicle will be getting its very own platform.

The news comes from Jeff Bade, a long-time fan of the International Harvester Scout, first brought to market back in the 1960s. Posting to the Friends of the Binder Planet enthusiast group on Facebook , Bade claims to have met with members of the Scout Motors team with a “small group” of others.

According to Bade, the meeting involved discussion of the new company’s aims to develop an electric Scout offroader and the group were shown some early Scout prototypes. The assembled group were also invited to ask questions and shared their wants and desires regarding the new vehicle.

Bade noted that the vehicle will not be “rebranded or a variation of anything in the VAG line.” Nor will the vehicle be built on the existing Volkswagen skateboard platform for EVs. Thus, it’s implied that the vehicle will be a capable off-roader built on its own platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBQoK_0iKkLfEh00
Simple sketches are all we’ve seen of Scout’s upcoming vehicles so far. The brand will launch two models – a truck and an SUV. Volkswagen

VW already has the MEB platform for its EVs, which underpins vehicles like the VW ID.Buzz, Skoda Enyaq, and Audi Q5 e-tron. However, none of these are committed off-road vehicles. It thus could be that VW saw fit to develop a unique platform for the Scout brand.

However, without official confirmation, it’s all conjecture at this point. It could yet turn out that the Scout is based on a heavily-modified MEB platform, or share a chassis with another upcoming VW Group off-roader. The Drive has reached out to the company for comment on the matter and will update accordingly.

Current plans should see the Scout prototype revealed in 2023, with production intended to start in 2026 . The brand intends to design, build, and manufacture the vehicles in the US. There’s a strong chance the vehicles will be built in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the same city where Scouts were built by International Harvester so many decades ago.

Bade’s personal opinion was that the prospects for the new Scout electric off-roader were exciting , noting that “the entire room was in awe. He also noted the company seemed to have a strong focus on the history of the brand and the community around it. Given that Scout CEO Scott Keogh has been attending International Harvester owner’s events already, that absolutely checks out.

Bade also noted there was an acknowledgement of the importance of the aftermarket in the off-road space. Given the way enthusiasts flock to modifying their Jeeps and Ford Broncos, that seems like an astute observation. Speaking to The Drive, Bade indicated he was unable to share further details on the event or the vehicle itself.

Off-road enthusiasts would likely welcome the Scout getting its own platform. It would bode well for off-road performance, particularly in areas like suspension articulation and approach and departure angles. The truth of the matter may not come to light until prototypes are revealed, but we’ll be keeping a keen eye out until then.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
SlashGear

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Vw Group#Scouts#Vehicles#Binder Planet#Facebook Bade#Scout Motors#Volkswagen Vw#Meb
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
ENGINEERING
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
CARS
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy