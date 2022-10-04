ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NZ biggest firms will soon have to disclose their climate risk – but will it really curb climate change?

By Ilan Noy, Chair in the Economics of Disasters and Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, Samuel Becher, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rnJe_0iKkLY0U00
Getty Images

Climate change has many catastrophic consequences , including droughts, floods , wildfires, heat waves, rising sea levels and biodiversity loss . These all have adverse implications for social cohesion, economic development and financial stability.

Regrettably, the goals of advancing a better environment and a flourishing economy don’t always line up. Driving greater awareness of climate-related risks among large firms and powerful financial institutions is therefore of paramount importance and urgency.

Read more: Green investing: the global system for rating companies' ethical credentials is meaningless

Responding to this challenge, economists, environmentalists, activists and politicians have sought ways to ensure financial decisions factor in climate change . To that end, policymakers are now considering the introduction of mandatory climate-related disclosures for firms and financial institutions.

In essence, the idea is to employ disclosures to force large financial actors to consider their impact on climate change, and the impact of climate change on them.

For example, consider the potential exposure of a bank to climate risks. Home loans may not be recoverable if houses become uninhabitable because of rising seas. Other homes may become uninsurable because of increasing flood risks.

Likewise, agricultural loans may become riskier because of the increasing intensity of droughts. All of these risks are important not only to the bank’s profitability but also to the homeowners, farmers and manufacturers who borrowed money from that bank.

Who should disclosures target?

New Zealand’s recently published draft General Requirements for Climate-related Disclosures defines climate-related disclosures as:

disclosures about climate-related risks and opportunities that are useful to primary users when they assess, and make decisions about, an entity’s enterprise value, including information about its governance, strategy and risk management, and metrics and targets.

Read more: Business can no longer ignore extreme heat events – it’s becoming a danger to the bottom line

The rationale behind the proposed framework is that consistent, comparable and understandable disclosures will encourage better climate-related decision-making and risk management. In turn, this will encourage firms to adopt more climate-resilient strategies, smoothing the transition to a net-zero economy.

The disclosures themselves seek to inform “primary users” – defined as “existing and potential investors, lenders and other creditors” – how companies respond to and consider the impacts of climate change. Armed with this knowledge, primary users are then presumed to be able “to assess the merits of how entities are considering climate-related risks and opportunities”.

But the proposed framework regards only investors, lenders and other creditors as primary users. The definition does not include employees, customers or the public. This narrow definition represents a missed opportunity.

Stakeholders versus shareholders

Focusing on a relatively narrow range of primary users undermines the potential for disclosures to bring about change. Including employees, customers and the public would make the disclosures more powerful. By increasing their impact and relevance, the disclosures would better serve their goals.

This touches on the modern concept of stakeholders and “stakeholder capitalism” rather than only shareholders. Shareholders will mostly (or only) care about one limited dimension of the firm’s impact: profits. If they own only a small share of the entity through the stock market or their superannuation or pension fund, shareholders may not even pay much attention to what the firm does.

Stakeholders, however, include the firm’s employees, customers and everyone directly affected by its activities. Unlike shareholders, stakeholders often have a long-term perspective and a more immediate and direct interest in what the entity does.

The public interest

Stakeholders will therefore typically look beyond the firm’s profits to consider the broader social and community interests at stake. Stakeholders will desire, or indeed demand, more sustainable strategies that benefit a larger set of groups (rather than just the shareholders).

Interestingly, the European Union adopted a similarly broad perspective in its “ guidelines on reporting climate-related information ” in 2019. These require firms to adopt a “double materiality” standard: looking at what is material for both shareholders (the financial audience) and stakeholders (the environmental and social audiences).

Read more: SEC proposes far-reaching climate disclosure rules for companies – here’s where the rules may be vulnerable to legal challenges

Considering the public’s interest in financial disclosures about climate change also aligns with other recent regulatory efforts, such as the Plain Language Bill currently before parliament. This signals that citizens have a democratic right to receive comprehensible information from government organisations.

While the bill focuses on public service and Crown agencies, it illustrates the need to put citizens at the centre of laws and communicate with them effectively.

Read more: The end of jargon: will New Zealand's plain language law finally make bureaucrats talk like normal people?

Disclosure for all

The New Zealand External Reporting Board, which is responsible for the proposed disclosure framework, has invited responses and is now considering the submissions.

This final review and consultation stage provides a valuable opportunity to reconsider the definition of primary users.

While New Zealand is a world leader in advancing these measures, just how effective and useful they will be remains to be seen. A revised definition that will encompass all stakeholders – including customers, employees and the public at large – will increase the disclosures’ efficacy.

In New Zealand and elsewhere, governments should adopt as wide a target audience as is feasible for climate-related disclosures. Otherwise, we risk undermining the promise of disclosures to mitigate climate change and contribute to a more climate-resilient future economy.

The authors received funding from Toka Tū Ake-Earthquake Commission (EQC) to research the proposed climate-related risk disclosure framework. This article represents the authors' views; the EQC is not responsible for the content of this article and has not endorsed it.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

New economic index reveals the toll policy uncertainty can have on your investments

The COVID-19 pandemic created a sense of uncertainty and fear across all aspects of life in New Zealand. Along with concerns about health and well-being, many wondered what impact the pandemic would have on the economy and economic policy. Unpredictable events like this carry significant risk for investors and fund managers alike. There have been several major events in the past two decades that have sent shock waves across the global economy – for example, the 2000-2001 dotcom bubble, the 2007 global financial crisis, Brexit and, more recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Researchers from Auckland University of Technology have developed...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again

COVID is an exceptional disease and was at its deadliest this year, causing more deaths in Australia between June and August 2022 than at any other time. There have been 288 deaths from influenza so far this year compared to more than 12,000 deaths from COVID. The number of deaths from COVID in Australia in the first nine months of 2022 is more than ten times the annual national road toll of just over 1,000 – but we are not rushing to remove seat belts or drink-driving laws so people can have more freedom. Isolation flattens the COVID curve by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Getty Images Climate
PYMNTS

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?

In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars. One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up to 15% of the state’s emissions before it closed in 2017. Another is that renewable power has come gushing into the grid. Just under 30% of the state’s power was renewable in 2020-21. Emissions covering land use, changes in land use and forestry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

How does the government’s long-awaited anti-corruption bill rate? An integrity expert breaks it down

The prospects of Australia securing a strong federal anti-corruption agency have taken a huge leap forward, with introduction of the Albanese government’s much awaited National Anti-Corruption Commission bill into federal parliament. It’s 17 years since Transparency International Australia first recommended this reform, and five years since a Senate Select Committee agreed unanimously it was time to give it serious consideration. While the Greens had taken the lead and introduced bills for an integrity commission for over a decade, it wasn’t until Labor promised one in January 2018, and Independent Cathy McGowan introduced one into a hung parliament in November that year, that...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells – and more are planned. Is that what Australians really want?

The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem. The study, by myself and colleague Amy Walburn, investigated current and future oil and gas production and exploration on the floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin. We found 831 oil and gas wells across the basin – and this number is set to grow. What’s more,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms

Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Yet another rate rise, Stage 3 tax cuts, a repatriation mission, Higgins case

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this episode, Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn discuss the Reserve Bank’s Tuesday interest rate rise of 25 basis points, as the bank tries to chart a careful path between fighting inflation and avoiding the risk of pushing the economy into recession. Amid all the current economic uncertainty, overseas and domestically, there is now speculation the government may rearrange the Stage 3 tax cuts. The podcast also canvasses the government’s plans to return Australian women and children held in Syrian camps, as well as the start in Canberra of the case involving the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley would help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cited IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. That legislation was needed for national and economic security, Biden said in Poughkeepsie, adding that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it. “The United States has to lead the world of producing these advanced chips — this law is going to make sure that it will,” Biden said. Democratic candidates have largely avoided election-year appearances with Biden, whose approval ratings remain underwater. Bucking that trend in New York were Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
fundselectorasia.com

Global data companies ill-prepared to mitigate water risks

No companies in Asia that operate data centres are performing well in terms of water use risks and resource management, according to research by Morningstar. Morningstar analysed the water risk and water resource use management of 122 companies globally that operate data centres including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu for the report ESG Risks Affecting Data Centers: Why Water Resource Use Matters to Investors.
ECONOMY
gcimagazine.com

rePurpose Global Launches Plastic Reality Project to Fight Plastic Pollution

RePurpose Global, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing plastic waste, launched the Plastic Reality Project to educate corporate leaders and environmental practitioners on the best ways to fight plastic pollution and accelerate plastic-reduction efforts. Launched with support from the Sustainable Ocean Alliance and the GreenBiz Group, the Plastic Reality Project...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

A global recession looks increasingly likely – but here's how Australia could escape it

Global stock markets are tanking on fears of recessions in the US, the UK and Europe, and the OECD is actually forecasting recessions in Europe. So is recession now inevitable in Australia? Not at all. The good news is there are several reasons to think Australia might be able to escape a global slide into recession – though it will need careful management. What could push Australia into recession? Here’s the worst case scenario. The United States keeps pushing up interest rates until it brings on a recession, and Australia gets pressured to do the same. Here’s how it’s playing out at the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Orthodox thinking won't cut it: why Mathias Cormann's leadership of the OECD has economists worried

In June 2007, Jean-Philippe Cotis, the chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, declared that 2008 was going to be a great year. The economic situation was “better than what we have experienced in years”, he wrote, and the central forecast of the OECD, representing the world’s 38 wealthiest countries, “remains indeed quite benign”. He tipped “a soft landing” in the United States and “sustained growth” in OECD economies, with “strong job creation and falling unemployment”. That forecast – relying on the OECD’s “state of the art” economic model – proved, of course, to be spectacularly wrong. In 2008...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

'Astonishing': unprotected wildlife is imported into the US at a rate 11 times greater than protected animals

Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the US – at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention. Wildlife trade can have major negative consequences. It can threaten the wild populations from which animals and plants are harvested, and introduce novel invasive species to new environments. It...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy