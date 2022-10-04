Read full article on original website
I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle
UPDATE as of 8:10 a.m.: Freeway traffic is clearing and Interstate 10 eastbound lanes are back up to normal speeds. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning. The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway The post I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Car, semi collide on 60 Freeway, pushing smaller vehicle under truck
EASTVALE, Calif. (CNS) — A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according...
onscene.tv
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Collision | Tustin
10.03.2022 | 2:18 AM | TUSTIN – Multiple reports of a wrong way driver driving northbound in southbound lanes of SR-55 ( Costa Mesa Freeway ) starting around the I-405. The Prius driving the wrong way took the HOV transition the wrong way for the southbound I-5 ( Santa Ana Freeway ) to the southbound SR-22.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt
A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
vvng.com
UPDATE: 3 killed, others critically injured in crash on State Route 138 in Phelan
UPDATE 10/3 — The coroner’s office confirmed three people have died as a result of this traffic accident. The three deceased are described as a 49-year-old, a 69-year-old, and a 63-year-old. No further information related to identity is available at this time. PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California...
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
sandiegocountynews.com
Oceanside police arrest Lake Elsinore man for suspicion of hit-and-run collision
Oceanside, CA–Oceanside police arrested a 28-year-old Lake Elsinore resident for suspicion of a hit-and-run vehicle collision that seriously injured a pedestrian on September 18 in Oceanside. Luis Sandoval was taken into custody on September 30 at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run,...
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase on Freeways, Surface Streets
At least two burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a BMW that lost its right front wheel along the way. The chase, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed into a truck and stopped on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway at Downey Avenue in the North Long Beach area and two men ran off but were quickly arrested.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: October 6, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Sep. 25 to Oct. 1. • Sept. 25 — EMS, transport. Jameson Dr. • Sept. 25 — EMS, transport. McGaugh Rd. • Sept. 25 — Traffic crash with injuries, transport. Hwy. 243. • Sept....
3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically
A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am. Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel The post 3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Enforcement Campaign Yields Numerous Citations, One Arrest
More than 60 tickets were issued, one arrest made and one vehicle impounded during a crackdown on traffic safety violations in San Jacinto Tuesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the enforcement campaign from 7-10 a.m. throughout the city, zeroing in on scofflaws who might put themselves, other drivers and pedestrians at risk.
Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said. The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue. Two men approached the driver, […]
mynewsla.com
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
mynewsla.com
Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Five Injured in Moreno Valley
One person died and five others were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was confirmed dead and five others were taken...
mynewsla.com
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
