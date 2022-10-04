Read full article on original website
Shaka Brah
2d ago
Lawlessness continues in LA. The victims always seem to be those that are trying to earn a living or going about their daily lives.
Jay
2d ago
it's ridiculous that our law protects identities of 17 year Olds as "minors". If they're old enough to walk around and murder another adult, they should face adult consequences. They need to be tried as adults!
so cal beach
2d ago
They want to play big boy games…. They need to be punished like big boys! This crap has got to stop! It is not acceptable! The criminals are having a free for all…thanks gascon and Newsom! 😡😡😡
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig': 2 teens face murder charges Downtown LA Fashion District store owner's death
LOS ANGELES - Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner. The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.
2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor
Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
foxla.com
Homeless man hit with hammer, robbed in his own tent while sleeping in Culver City: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A homeless man is in critical condition after he was attacked and robbed in his own tent while he was sleeping, Culver City Police announced Wednesday. Officers responded to a Shell station on Sepulveda Boulevard early Wednesday morning to reports that a man was bleeding profusely from his head. Officers said the man told them he was sleeping in his tent in a nearby encampment when two people came into the tent, pepper sprayed him, and hit him in the head with a hammer.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-wife, another man with blunt object in Thousand Oaks
A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
KTLA.com
17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly killing ex's partner, kidnapping son in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's partner in Long Beach and kidnapping his 5-year-old son. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Andy Street on reports of the shooting and found 28- year-old Ocasis Ku inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large
Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
foxla.com
Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack
LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
Suspect arrested in San Bernardino mall shooting - fired gun with 4-year-old in car, police say
A man has been arrested in a shooting at a San Bernardino mall that sent shoppers into a panic - and police say his 4-year-old child was with him at the time.
KTLA.com
23-year-old man arrested in San Bernardino mall shooting: Police
Five days after a person was wounded in a San Bernardino mall shooting, police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Pablo Estrada, a San Bernardino resident, was identified as the shooter through “security footage, victim and witness statements,” the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release on Twitter.
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
1 arrested after Redondo Beach hit-and-run left teen bicyclist injured
One person was arrested in connection with a Redondo Beach hit-and-run that left a teenager injured last month. The crash occurred Sept. 17 while 15-year-old Lebron Evans was riding his e-bike home with a friend. He was hit and dragged before the driver fled the scene. Video captured on a nearby a nearby home doorbell […]
ETOnline.com
Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old
L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood
The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
