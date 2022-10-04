Read full article on original website
Related
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
WSP looking for missing Indigenous teen
OMAK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk Indigenous teen from Omak. According to the Missing and Murder Indigenous Woman Facebook page, 17-year-old Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora from Omak has been missing since April 2022. They have been missing since April 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
KEPR
Tri-Cities rancher sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for large criminal fraud scheme
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Tri-Cities rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $244 million in restitution for "ghost cattle" fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the rancher's sentencing is the largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Washington.
KBUR
Washington State man sentenced for Methamphetamine offense
Council Bluffs, IA- A Washington State man has been sentenced in Iowa to over 5 years in prison for Methamphetamine possession. 22 year old Brian James Bell of Mount Vernon, Washington was sentenced Friday, September 30th, to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Crash reported in North Spokane on Maple and Garland, intersection to be closed for several hours
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a crash on Maple and Garland in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 one person was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash happened at 11:12 a.m. on Thursday. Police...
Friends and family of Hillyard man shot and killed by police gather for memorial at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends and family of a Hillyard man shot and killed by Spokane police gathered for a memorial at Riverfront Park. On Sept. 4, police were called to Robert Bradley's home by a person who said their neighbor was in their yard with an AR-15 rifle. When police arrived, they say Bradley was holding a gun.
No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0