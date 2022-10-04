ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway

PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Strong winds knock over power lines, causing fires in Phoenix

Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area

Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix using new smart cameras to improve traffic, safety

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix says it is using unique technology to make our streets safer. It started a new pilot program and installed smart cameras at two busy intersections in downtown Phoenix. Arizona State University entrepreneurs created cameras that use artificial intelligence to collect data on...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
PEORIA, AZ

