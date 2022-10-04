Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
KTAR.com
Woman dies after vehicle runs into concrete barrier on Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX – A woman was killed early Thursday when her vehicle hit a concrete barrier on a Phoenix freeway ramp, authorities said. A single-vehicle collision at the Interstate 10 off-ramp to 16th Street was reported around 12:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The driver,...
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
AZFamily
Strong winds knock over power lines, causing fires in Phoenix
Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
fox10phoenix.com
Brush fire burns near Loop 202 in Tempe
Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading near Loop 202 and Priest on Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of attacking father, setting Phoenix home on fire after being told to move out
PHOENIX - A sword-wielding domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire, police said Wednesday. Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard on a domestic violence call after a man reportedly punched...
AZFamily
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Crash in Maryvale sends 4 to the hospital, Phoenix Police officials say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash involving two vehicles in the Maryvale area sent four people to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 4:00 a.m., and based on early information, one of the cars involved was headed east on Thomas Road when that car and another car that was headed north on 35th Avenue collided.
fox10phoenix.com
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas' bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix using new smart cameras to improve traffic, safety
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix says it is using unique technology to make our streets safer. It started a new pilot program and installed smart cameras at two busy intersections in downtown Phoenix. Arizona State University entrepreneurs created cameras that use artificial intelligence to collect data on...
Woman hospitalized following crash involving vehicle and train in Sun City
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a vehicle and train were involved in a collision in Sun City, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:25 p.m. near 99th and Grand avenues, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. The woman was taken...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash
PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
Comments / 0