EHS Boys Defeat GSA 6-1
In the Battle of Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles Boys' Varsity Soccer Team defeated GSA in Blue Hill on Monday afternoon, October 3rd, 6-1. Cooper Mitchell and Jackson Barry split time in goal for Ellsworth. Cyrus Blake scored for GSA. Levko Fedorak and Solomon Haggerty split time in net for GSA.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Well-Known Barncastle Inn in Blue Hill is For Sale
Barncastle was built in 1884 as one of the earliest and largest summer cottages in Blue Hill. Large? It is more than 9,000 square feet. It's located at 125 South Street in Blue Hill. Originally it wasn’t called Barncastle. It was Ideal Lodge. Owned by Boston Ideal Opera Company’s Effie...
Team Hope Walk at Ellsworth High School Sunday Oct 9th
Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
Town of Bar Harbor Wants Your Opinion on Housing
In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community. It specifically wants to hear from area residents who work, or would like to work, in Bar Harbor but for whom availability and affordability presents a challenge. Data is needed to help drive future decision-making.
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog
Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
5th Annual Running for Rides – Mary Parker Memorial Race Saturday October 15th
Mary Parker worked for Island Connections as the Transportation Coordinator for 7 years before she had to step down as a result of her cancer diagnosis and treatment schedule. The Annual Running for Rides Race was created to honor and celebrate Mary's passion for Island Connections, its mission, and the volunteers who provide the rides for the Island community.
Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy
Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
Happy Son’s Day – 2022
Today, September 28th is National Son's Day! The Day has also been celebrated on March 4th since 2018, but it's so nice, let's celebrate it twice!. We are blessed to have 2 sons! Craig who is 32 and Collin who is 31. They couldn't be more different, but they are both fantastic in their own way!
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest RESULTS
Judges for the 2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest had difficult decisions to make, with over 25 entries this year. But after deliberating and driving all over the City, here are the results!. Window Winners. The Bud Connection. The Grand. Moon Child Florals. Storefront Winners. First National Bank. Emmaus Center.
Changes to Ellsworth’s Autumn Gold for Saturday, September 24
It's going to be very windy this Saturday, so the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has made some changes for the Autumn Gold activities in Ellsworth this Saturday, September 24th!. Due to high winds forecasted for Saturday, the Union River Boat rides are cancelled, no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food...
More People Than You Think Can Stay at a Ronald McDonald House
If you're under the impression that only parents with children in the hospital can stay at a Maine Ronald McDonald House, think again. Before I get into details about who's eligible to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, let's talk a little about what they do there. Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland offer comfort and shelter to families of sick children. Instead of staying in an impersonal hotel (and having to pay for it), parents and siblings can stay in the homey environment of a Ronald McDonald House. While they still have their own room, they also have access to a kitchen for midnight snacking, while also having volunteers there to cook delicious meals. There's a comradery and support system created by the environment of families experiencing similar challenges while living in the same place. I chatted with Bangor's House Manager Whitney Linscott recently about these very special facilities in Maine, including the Ronald McDonald rooms in Bangor's Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Portland's Maine Medical Center.
42nd Annual Ellsworth Holiday Parade to be Held Saturday December 3
Mark your calendars! The 42nd Annual Ellsworth Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, December 3rd but this year with a twist! The Parade will step off at 4 p.m. and the parade will be a light themed parade this year. Parade participants are encouraged to deck out their floats/vehicles with Christmas lights and other light up decorations and get creative!
Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School PTF Fall Festival October 1
Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 1st for the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School's PTF Fall Festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is fee but there is a suggested donation of pet food, pet toys, cleaning supplies which will be given to The Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield.
Pemetic Pre-K Supporting Maine’s Lobster Industry
Friday, September 23rd Mainers were encouraged to support Maine's Lobster Industry by wearing red!. Thanks to Kat Murphy who is a Pre-K Teacher at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor who sent us this photo!. Many of these children have family who are involved in the Lobster industry! Another case...
Register Now for the 2022 Bar Harbor Bed Races and Early Bird Sale
The 13th Annual Bar Harbor Bed Races and 27th Annual Early Bird Pajama Sale will take place on Saturday, November 12th! The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for both the Bed Races and Early Bird Sale!. The Bed Races are a great time! The Chamber is hoping...
That Stinks! Skunk Makes Its Way Into SPCA Dog Pen & Sprays Them All
Let me start by saying that people who volunteer at animal shelters are amazing. They deal with some of the stinkiest situations you could think of. They are highly underappreciated, in my opinion, especially in situations like the one that happened at the SPCA of Hancock County this past week.
