fox17.com
Alex Friedmann sentenced 40 years for elaborate detention center plot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville man found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot that took place in 2019, Alex Friedmann, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday. Friedmann was sentenced for breaking into he Davidson County Detention Center and hiding weapons and guns while the jail...
‘Criminal Advocate’ sentenced to 40 years in prison following jail scheme
The Nashville man found guilty of vandalizing the new Davidson County Downtown Detention Center (DDC) while it was under construction has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
fox17.com
Convicted for attempted carjacking, felon faces new drug, auto theft charges in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon arrested on Wednesday will be considered to face federal prosecution. 22-year-old Jamontez Howe was arrested Wednesday afternoon for gun, auto theft, and drug charges while he was serving a four year probation for attempted carjacking and auto theft in 2020.
Reward increased to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
fox17.com
Metro Police work to identify suspect involved in Clarksville Pike Z-Mart shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart on Clarksville Pike last week. The young man in the attached surveillance photos entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband, and he was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside the story before the incident, Metro Police reported.
Man beats 'friend' with pipe under Nashville pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly beat a man multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
WSMV
Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured
A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.
fox17.com
Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
fox17.com
TBI releases portions of video showing people near Sumner County courthouse fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released portions of surveillance video that shows two people in the area of the Sumner County courthouse before it went up in flames in early August. On Wednesday, surveillance video captured by a nearby business shows two people...
WSMV
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
fox17.com
Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
WSMV
Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
Clarksville Crime Stoppers adds names to cold case list, urging the public to send tips to give families justice
On Wednesday, the Clarksville Montgomery Crime-Stoppers added two new names to their cold case list.
fox17.com
Metro Police needs public's help identifying suspect involved in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person or persons responsible for an Aug. 3 Nashville shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man. The victim was hit in the head and is continuing to recover after the reported shooting in the 2900 block of...
fox17.com
'We will not rest': Wilson County sheriff vows to find Mya Fuller's killer
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a 22-year-old Middle Tennessee woman. Mya Fuller, was reported missing by her family in Murfreesboro in late July. Her body was found less than a week later. In a press conference...
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
WSMV
VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
Nashville family renews push for information on missing grandmother
On the six-year anniversary of her disappearance, the family of a missing Nashville grandmother is calling for people to come forward with information on the case.
