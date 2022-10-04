ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
fox17.com

Metro Police work to identify suspect involved in Clarksville Pike Z-Mart shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart on Clarksville Pike last week. The young man in the attached surveillance photos entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband, and he was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside the story before the incident, Metro Police reported.
WSMV

Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
fox17.com

Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
WSMV

Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
fox17.com

Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
WSMV

Former THP officer reported missing after assault case sentencing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was reported missing Monday after being sentenced for a 2020 assault case. Columbia Police are looking for Harvey David Briggs, 54, who was last seen in Sunnyside in Columbia on Saturday. Before he left, Briggs made several concerning statements to the family. They have not heard from him since.
WSMV

VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
NASHVILLE, TN

