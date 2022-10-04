ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
Popculture

'The Talk' Co-Host Starting CBS News and '48 Hours' Roles

Natalie Morales is adding several new roles to her resume. After spending the last year alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, and Akbar Gbajabiamila co-hosting The Talk, Morales is expanding her relationship with CBS, the network on Monday announcing that Morales is venturing back into the TV news business by joining CBS News as a correspondent.
The Associated Press

Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving Musk more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said Thursday that Musk has until Oct. 28 to close the deal. A trial set for Oct. 17 will happen in November if he doesn’t, she said. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion.
