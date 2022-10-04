Live with it every day. It was On a Friday night Oct. 4,th 2013. Around 6:30 pm I want outside to get a shovel, was in the backyard stepped and fell in a 2 ft. snow drift.Broke my right femur in several place and screwed up my right knee replacement. Laid out side in a snow drift covering most of me with 45 mph winds, extreme cold, snow,full blizzard conditions.I screamed about 30 minutes before I thought no one is going to hear me so I dragged myself 35 ft. thru about 1–2 ft snow drift, finally getting to my back door. My Pomeranian Kita was barking which woke my husband. He dragged me up 3 steps, into the living room, I laid on the floor for 25 hours, Kita staying beside me going in and out of consciousness because of the excruciating pain. 911 was called about 7:40, had no power, the emergency crews said they wouldn’t be able to get to me because they’re busy getting people off the interstate. So 25 hrs later they got to me. Surgery 5 days later. Still have PTSD after 9 years
