Rapid City, SD

Roxanne Hendricksen
2d ago

Live with it every day. It was On a Friday night Oct. 4,th 2013. Around 6:30 pm I want outside to get a shovel, was in the backyard stepped and fell in a 2 ft. snow drift.Broke my right femur in several place and screwed up my right knee replacement. Laid out side in a snow drift covering most of me with 45 mph winds, extreme cold, snow,full blizzard conditions.I screamed about 30 minutes before I thought no one is going to hear me so I dragged myself 35 ft. thru about 1–2 ft snow drift, finally getting to my back door. My Pomeranian Kita was barking which woke my husband. He dragged me up 3 steps, into the living room, I laid on the floor for 25 hours, Kita staying beside me going in and out of consciousness because of the excruciating pain. 911 was called about 7:40, had no power, the emergency crews said they wouldn’t be able to get to me because they’re busy getting people off the interstate. So 25 hrs later they got to me. Surgery 5 days later. Still have PTSD after 9 years

newscenter1.tv

No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Don’t crowd the plow this winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Big events happening this Native American Day weekend: Black Hills Powwow, Crazy Horse Marathon

Monday is Native American Day, and there are events happening throughout the region during the holiday weekend:. Friday – Sunday; event times vary. After a two-year hiatus, the Black Hills Powwow returns this Friday. The event pulls together dangers, singers, artisans, and vendors from across the U.S and Canada in an event with the theme “Come Dance With Us.”
HILL CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
newscenter1.tv

Salvation Army of the Black Hills preparing for annual winter clothes distribution

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Salvation Army is preparing to roll out their annual Coats For Kids drive, set for the beginning of October. Every year, Salvation Army officials prepare hundreds of coats for school-aged children in the Rapid City area from kindergarten all the way through grade 12. And as the fall weather sets in and temperatures continue their downward trends through the remainder of the year, the coats will help keep children warm.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
RAPID CITY, SD
roadtirement.com

The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota

Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

New housing under way in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Looking for a great coffee shop? Try Common Grounds in Spearfish

Common Grounds has brewed some of Spearfish’s favorite hot, cold, and blended drinks for over 20 years. The coffee shop features an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, as well as sweet treats. Owner Corey Brost says, “Y. ou have just the coffee shop and deli-type of experience.”. Brost...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

How you can get started in hunting as an adult

This is a free course for teaching adults, young adults and families how to hunt. Participants learn to purchase proper tags, understand what land they can and can’t use for hunting, learn how to use hunting gear and even process a doe. “You can take somebody who has got...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
STURGIS, SD
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newscenter1.tv

What is in store for the future sports commission in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Visit Rapid City is moving forward with plans to create a youth sports commission as they look for someone to lead the upcoming program. President and CEO Brook Kaufman explains what is next and how it affects pre-existing sports complexes. Where does the program currently...
RAPID CITY, SD

