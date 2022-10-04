ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Do you care about family values?': Walker's son denounces father's campaign

By Olivia Olander and Kelly Hooper
 2 days ago

Updated: 10/04/2022 12:01 AM EDT

The son of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday continued his social media attack against his father in a series of new videos, labeling Walker's behavior on the campaign trail as "atrocious."

"Family values, people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian Walker said in a tweeted video . "He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?"

Christian Walker also accused his father of lying when he denied a Daily Beast report published Monday that Herschel Walker had once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion. The Senate candidate, who has adopted an unyielding stance against abortion rights while on the campaign trail, on Monday threatened to sue the Daily Beast after it published the report.

“This is a flat-out lie — and I deny this in the strongest possible terms,” Walker posted on Twitter , in response to the Daily Beast article .

In one of his Twitter videos on Tuesday morning, Christian Walker said of this response from his father: "I was silent, lie, after lie, after lie. The abortion part drops yesterday, it's literally his handwriting in the card, they say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. OK, I'm done. Done. Everything has been a lie."

Spokespeople for Herschel Walker's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Christian Walker's videos.


Christian Walker's social media blitz against his father first began on Monday evening when he sent a series of tweets accusing Herschel Walker of abusive behavior and of being a terrible father.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian Walker tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

In another tweet, he added: “I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

Christian Walker is the 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker and Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who are no longer married.

“I LOVE my son no matter what,” the candidate tweeted in response.


Herschel Walker appeared defiant in an interview on Monday evening with Fox News host Sean Hannity, again denying the abortion allegations.

“I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie. And I’m going to continue to fight,” Walker said, suggesting the reporting was a dishonest attack by his political opponents in a tight, vital race for both parties.

The Daily Beast reported that a woman, whom it did not identify, said Walker reimbursed her for an abortion after they conceived in 2009. In the article, published on Monday evening, the Daily Beast posted as corroboration of the woman’s account images of a receipt from the clinic, a sympathy card from Walker and a check that Walker had written. POLITICO has not independently verified the Daily Beast’s reporting.

The Senate candidate characterized the article as “slander,” “defamatory” and “disgusting, gutter politics,” and called the article’s author “a democrat activist disguised as a reporter.” Walker said on Twitter that he planned to sue the publication on Tuesday morning.

Asked by Hannity to address the check specifically, Walker said: “I send money to a lot of people, and that’s what’s so funny. ... God has blessed me, I want to bless others. I got into this race because I’m a Christian.”

He similarly said he sent out many get-well cards, and said he had not seen the image of the get-well card posted as corroboration by the Daily Beast. He did not deny that either the card or the check came from him, even as he vehemently denied paying for any abortion.

The candidate, a former University of Georgia football star backed by former President Donald Trump, has said he supports an exception-free ban on abortion, telling reporters in May that “there’s no exception in my mind” for the procedure. The stance goes further than many of his Republican colleagues, some of whom support exceptions for rape, incest or other circumstances.

Walker faces a tight race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat that could be crucial in determining whether Democrats maintain their slim majority in the upper chamber.

If Walker wins his race, it won’t be the first time a conservative candidate has overcome accusations of funding abortions. Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) has served in Congress since 2011, despite reports in 2012 that he paid for his ex-wife’s abortions and had pressured a woman he had a sexual relationship with to get an abortion. He subsequently faced tough primary challenges in 2014 and 2016, but prevailed.

Comments / 283

Dave
2d ago

We talking about the Same Person who stated that he worked with Cobb County Police and was an FBI Agent. 🙄 But there are those who will Still rally on the so called "Fake News Sound Bite" even if the made-up part is Right Before Their Eyes!!

Reply(9)
43
SJ Trujillo
2d ago

Can't string two sentences toghther, or utter one that is any thing but a one line quote. This is why he will never join a debate and hopefully any position of authority.

Reply(2)
31
Jxman
2d ago

Republicans have learned from Trump. They know they can lie their way into leadership no matter what evidence is presented against them. They are confident that the MAGATS would disregard facts because their delusional hatred for the left has become stronger than their love for the truth.

Reply(8)
82
