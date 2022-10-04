ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

UPDATE: Firefighter Burned In Haledon Blaze

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
41 Henry Street, Haledon Photo Credit: HALEDON FD

A firefighter was hospitalized with minor leg burns during a blaze that ravaged a multi-family Haledon home, authorities said.

Another firefighter was evaluated for exhaustion and released at the scene of the three-alarm blaze at the corner of Henry and Legion streets.

Firefighters found heavy flames on the second floor of the 2½-story, wood-frame building shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

They had the main body of the fire knocked down within a half hour.

Haledon Fire Chief Thomas Bakker declared it under control around 4 p.m.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Clifton, Hawthorne, North Haledon, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne and Wyckoff, along with Paterson EMS and Passaic County Rehab.

Several remained at the scene to help reload hoses, Haledon firefighters noted, calling it "a great example of the brotherhood (and sisterhood) of firefighting."

