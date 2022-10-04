ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Scarce commercial listings a challenge for new businesses

By Dayv Morgan
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8P4V_0iKkIpdg00

With interest rates on the rise, residential real estate availability in Maricopa has increased over the past few months.

But one form of real estate that remains scarce in Maricopa is commercial real estate. There isn’t a lot of it out there to be had.

The prices reflect it, too.

A high-profile example is the now-defunct Sunrise Diner property that closed this year.
The 2,800 square foot property, at 20917 N. John Wayne Parkway, is listed on Propertyshark.com for $25 per square foot per year, which translates to a rent of $70,000 per year, or $5,833 per month.

The property might be economically priced when you consider that five brand new spots at Edison and John Wayne Parkway, are going for $32-$34 per square foot per year, which would equate to rents of $7,466 to nearly $8,000 per month for the same square footage.
While there are cheaper prices to be found in the Valley, it all depends on where you look. High traffic areas with brand new construction will sometimes reach $40 per square foot per year. But, you can also find plenty of properties in the $15 to $20 per square foot range.

Casa Grande also has commercial properties from $15-$20 per square foot per year. One spot, also 2,800 square feet, was priced at $2,000 per month.

While the prices are certainly a barrier for business owners in Maricopa, the biggest problem is the lack of availability. One search shows there are 101 listings for retail and commercial properties in Chandler. Casa Grande has 22 spots available. While in Maricopa, there are just 10 properties.

Having the money available to pay the rent isn’t enough either. Most of the time, finding a property takes months and a strategy.

One example can be found with Mercantile Maricopa, a business which opened in May and was featured by InMaricopa a few months ago, where Isabella Guilford, the owner, described her experience.

“We’ve been thinking about it since December,” Isabella said. “We had the idea and then Vanessa McDill’s (former insurance office in the Shops of Maricopa Fiesta) opened up. It’s the spot I’d wanted all along.”

Guilford had a positive result in her search, but it took patience.

It’s possible to find commercial real estate, both in the forms of office space and retail space in Maricopa, but don’t fool yourself into thinking that it’s going to come easily or cheaply.

Dayv Morgan is a Maricopa Realtor and owner of HomeSmart Premier .

This sponsored content was first published in the October edition of InMaricopa magazine.

This post Scarce commercial listings a challenge for new businesses appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Marshalls’ opening festivities set

Maricopans will have a new shopping venue for this year’s holiday season. Marshalls is scheduled to open at 20250 N. John Wayne Pkwy., in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, on Thursday, Nov. […] This post Marshalls’ opening festivities set appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Real Estate
Maricopa, AZ
Business
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
InMaricopa

Gas prices on the rise locally – for now

Have you noticed that gas prices in the area are on the rise again?   In early September, prices across Arizona averaged about $4 a gallon from a high of […] This post Gas prices on the rise locally – for now appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New lanes open on I-10 in Tempe, Ahwatukee

Drivers frustrated by frequent closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley finally have been rewarded for their patience. Arizona Department of Transportation on Monday opened new eastbound lanes south of Baseline Road as part of the I-10/Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The move is expected to create a smoother commute for Maricopans who work in areas fed by I-10 and U.S. 60.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Residential Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sunrise Diner#Propertyshark Com#Edison
InMaricopa

Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval

A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
InMaricopa

Modular apartments progressing at West Maricopa Village

The FlatZ 520 apartment community, a 342-unit project featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom units at the southeastern corner of State Route 238 and Loma Road, continues to rise on the […] This post Modular apartments progressing at West Maricopa Village appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Walmart employee gets firearm pointed at them.

Maricopa Police are looking for a man suspected of pulling a gun on a Walmart employee Friday afternoon after the man was confronted about possible shoplifting at the store. According to officers, at about 2:50 p.m., the Walmart employee stopped the man at the store’s front door when the employee saw the man attempting to leave with about $25 in merchandise that he had not purchased.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Judge Riggs, city to part ways at year’s end; veteran jurist McCarville to oversee shift to stand-alone City Court

Maricopa is planning to hire an interim Presiding Judge next week to oversee City Court’s transition away from sharing a building and a judge with Pinal County Justice Court. City […] This post Judge Riggs, city to part ways at year’s end; veteran jurist McCarville to oversee shift to stand-alone City Court appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa buys parcel near Heritage District

The city is purchasing 4.1 acres north of Honeycutt Avenue and east of John Wayne Parkway south of the overpass near the Heritage District. The transaction, valued at $3.24 million, […] This post Maricopa buys parcel near Heritage District appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
600
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy