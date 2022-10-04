A new development plan for the corner of Court and State Street may be delayed. This past spring, developers had planned to have the Visions Federal Credit Union anchor a multipurpose building planned for the area. The project was anticipated to include apartments for student housing on the upper floors. Visions Federal Credit Union already has a branch downtown in the MetroCenter, but the new project’s lot is located close to popular bars and restaurants frequented by Binghamton University students. However, plans have recently stalled, with Visions Federal Credit Union leaving the project.

