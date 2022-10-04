ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication

Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
ithaca.com

New School Board Same Communication Issues

The relationship between the community and the Board of Education has been contentious in recent months, especially regarding the behavior of Superintendent Luvile Brown and the controversy concerning the removal of Liddy Coyle from Northeast elementary. One of the biggest issues for the school board has been communication and transparency,...
ithaca.com

Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
whcuradio.com

Tioga County seeks feedback on bridge replacement

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a chance to give feedback on a bridge in Tioga County. Officials in Owego are designing the Harnick Road Bridge replacement. They hope it’ll reduce flooding around the Apalachin Creek. The public can share ideas at an upcoming informational meeting. It happens...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Downtown Binghamton development delayed

A new development plan for the corner of Court and State Street may be delayed. This past spring, developers had planned to have the Visions Federal Credit Union anchor a multipurpose building planned for the area. The project was anticipated to include apartments for student housing on the upper floors. Visions Federal Credit Union already has a branch downtown in the MetroCenter, but the new project’s lot is located close to popular bars and restaurants frequented by Binghamton University students. However, plans have recently stalled, with Visions Federal Credit Union leaving the project.
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge

Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2

During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
