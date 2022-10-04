Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
All local races in the 2022 election
Between town councils, supervisors, clerks, and county legislative seats, there are more than 20 races to keep track of in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.
Harder endorses Newcomb for Sheriff
Longtime Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder is endorsing Kate Newcomb in the campaign to replace him.
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Man Honored with Pool Dedication
Ray Vanderpoel worked as the Park Manager for the Town of Union for over 35 years and today that hard work was recognized. Highland Park Pool in Endwell was renamed this morning to the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Center. "I'm just so honored that they thought about me to do something...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
ithaca.com
New School Board Same Communication Issues
The relationship between the community and the Board of Education has been contentious in recent months, especially regarding the behavior of Superintendent Luvile Brown and the controversy concerning the removal of Liddy Coyle from Northeast elementary. One of the biggest issues for the school board has been communication and transparency,...
Binghamton man wanted on weapon charge
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for Craig Sanders, 28, on an outstanding warrant and asking Broome County residents for assistance.
RELATED PEOPLE
ithaca.com
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious
The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
whcuradio.com
Tioga County seeks feedback on bridge replacement
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a chance to give feedback on a bridge in Tioga County. Officials in Owego are designing the Harnick Road Bridge replacement. They hope it’ll reduce flooding around the Apalachin Creek. The public can share ideas at an upcoming informational meeting. It happens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Downtown Binghamton development delayed
A new development plan for the corner of Court and State Street may be delayed. This past spring, developers had planned to have the Visions Federal Credit Union anchor a multipurpose building planned for the area. The project was anticipated to include apartments for student housing on the upper floors. Visions Federal Credit Union already has a branch downtown in the MetroCenter, but the new project’s lot is located close to popular bars and restaurants frequented by Binghamton University students. However, plans have recently stalled, with Visions Federal Credit Union leaving the project.
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge
Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
Latest numbers, October 3rd
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases dropped by about 50 over the weekend. Hospitalizations are down as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
Comments / 1