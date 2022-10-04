The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.

