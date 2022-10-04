Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Related
MLive.com
Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers
Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his rookie of the year candidacy with his 28th home run of the season, Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers
Bryan Garcia pitches into seventh inning as Detroit Tigers take down Seattle Mariners, 4-3
SEATTLE — Detroit Tigers right-hander Bryan Garcia lost his footing and took a tumble. In the fifth inning, Garcia threw a second-pitch changeup to Sam Haggerty. On his way toward home plate, he slipped while releasing the pitch — just a bit outside — before falling into a sideways somersault. "The tumble threw me out of whack,"...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Omar Narvaez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 7.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta (hip) in left field on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta (hip) is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Peralta will man left field after the veteran missed time with a hip injury, Jonathan Aranda was shifted to third base, and Yandy Diaz was benched. numberFire's models project Peralta to score...
numberfire.com
Athletics' Nate Mondou not in final lineup Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nate Mondou is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Jordan Diaz will replace Mondou on second base and handle cleanup duty for the Athletics' last game of the season. Diaz has a $2,100 salary on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar batting seventh on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Jose Iglesias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tovar for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting fourth in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will operate in left field after Alec Burleson was shifted to right, Lars Nootbaar was picked as St. Louis' designated hitter, and Paul Goldschmidt was rested. In a matchup versus Johan Oviedo, our...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting seventh on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Gabriel Arias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 8.2 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Gabriel Arias sitting for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Arias will move to the bench on Wednesday with Will Brennan starting in left field. Brennan will bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. numberFire's models project Brennan for...
numberfire.com
Marlins' JJ Bleday batting second on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bleday will start in center field on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bleday for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Josh Fleming and the Rays. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Comments / 0