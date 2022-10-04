ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader

The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Home, WA
numberfire.com

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Bryan Garcia
Person
Sam Haggerty
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Omar Narvaez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 7.0 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's David Peralta (hip) in left field on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta (hip) is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Peralta will man left field after the veteran missed time with a hip injury, Jonathan Aranda was shifted to third base, and Yandy Diaz was benched. numberFire's models project Peralta to score...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Athletics' Nate Mondou not in final lineup Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Nate Mondou is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Jordan Diaz will replace Mondou on second base and handle cleanup duty for the Athletics' last game of the season. Diaz has a $2,100 salary on...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi#9 7 Fanduel
numberfire.com

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar batting seventh on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Jose Iglesias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tovar for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting fourth in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will operate in left field after Alec Burleson was shifted to right, Lars Nootbaar was picked as St. Louis' designated hitter, and Paul Goldschmidt was rested. In a matchup versus Johan Oviedo, our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Guardians' Will Brennan batting seventh on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Brennan will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Gabriel Arias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 8.2 FanDuel points...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Gabriel Arias sitting for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Arias will move to the bench on Wednesday with Will Brennan starting in left field. Brennan will bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. numberFire's models project Brennan for...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Marlins' JJ Bleday batting second on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bleday will start in center field on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bleday for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Josh Fleming and the Rays. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 7.7...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy