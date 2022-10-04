ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPUby_0iKkHRgZ00

Cameron Lewis of Atascadero last saw her 14-year-old son Deven Brown last week when she woke him up for the school day.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Brown was spotted by the security cameras leaving the family home with his maroon Vans backpack.

He hasn’t been seen by his family since.

Lewis said her son, who recently transferred from Atascadero High School to the ACE program, recently started hanging out with a rougher crowd.

It was only after her son went missing that she learned from teenagers in the area and officers from the Atascadero Police Department that the people he’s been hanging out with are reportedly part of a gang out of Porterville affiliated with the Norteños.

“ I’ve never met one that says ‘I am a gang member,’ but that’s what the kids have been reporting to us,” Lewis said. “ Kids are going over there and hiding out in the apartments and smoking weed and drinking.”

Lewis said she has been working with officers from the Atascadero Police Department to canvass the area near the high school where the alleged gang members have been spotted.

“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” Lewis said.

Sightings of Brown have been reported throughout the community, but he has not yet been located.

Lewis asks that anyone who sees Brown call her or the Atascadero Police Department. She asks that bystanders avoid making direct contact with him, because it may present a safety risk.

“ I hope everybody is aware of (the gang) and really pay attention to where their kids are at so they don’t have to go through the heartache that I’ve gone through and other parents have gone through,” Lewis said.

The Atascadero Police Department took a report about the missing teenager on Thursday and is actively searching for the missing juvenile, according to Atascadero Deputy City Manager and City Clerk Lara Christensen.

“The Atascadero Police Department is aware that, like elsewhere in the County, there are residents in the City with gang affiliations,” Christensen wrote in an email. “The Atascadero Police Department employs a School Resource Officer (SRO) who works full-time on our school campuses. APD, through our SRO, works hand-in-hand with our schools, County Probation, and the San Luis Obispo County Gang Taskforce to provide gang education to school district employees, juveniles, and families.”

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051 . Select option “0” to connect with dispatch.

Comments / 9

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28

On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave Home#School Resource Officer#Street Gang#Gang Members#Police#Atascadero High School#Norte Os
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc

On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Four Lompoc prison inmates get more time after brutal assault

Four inmates who assaulted and severely injured a fellow prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc in Nov. 2020 were sentenced to up to 41 months in federal prison, the FBI announced today. The four suspects pleaded guilty to assaulting a fellow inmate who was incarcerated in their same...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles Police Chase Stolen Car 10.03.2022

A stolen car spotted yesterday afternoon in Paso Robles led the police on a high speed chase on SB 101. At times, the stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey, reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The driver exited 101 in San Luis, and continued north on highway one. It came to...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase

A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Fatal Car Crash 10.03.2022

A 32-year old man died Friday night in a car crash on 101 in Paso Robles. The crash occurred around 10:35 Friday night. It was north of highway 46 west, the turn off to Cambria. The driver of a Nissan pathfinder left the road and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck a chain-link fence and rolled several times.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
3K+
Followers
168
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy