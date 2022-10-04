Read full article on original website
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, Commissioners Return from Second Trip to Western Alaska
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned yesterday from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, and Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHS&EM) Director Bryan Fisher, visited Unalakleet, Kotzebue, Nome, Golovin, Elim, Koyuk, Shaktulik, and Stebbins.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $1M headed to Western Alaska towns for storm recovery relief
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Western Alaska communities in need of help following the devastation left behind by the massive mid-September storm will be receiving over $1 million in recovery funding. The Alaska Community Foundation announced Monday that over $500,000 will be dispersed this week to towns that need...
alaskasnewssource.com
State officials prepare for another storm to hit Northwestern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State officials addressed the public Wednesday afternoon regarding a new storm that is set to hit the northwest part of the state, just weeks after an historic weather event pummeled Western Alaska. Wednesday’s press conference included a review of what actions state officials have taken so...
Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals
For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Fund for Western Alaska storm recovery raises over $1 million
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Since The Alaska Community Foundation established the Western Alaska Disaster Recovery Fund on September 17th, over 2,400 individuals, families, small businesses, local foundations, statewide associations, Alaska Native organizations, and corporate sponsors have contributed. To date, the fund has grown to over $1.25 million dollars committed for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fat Bear Week day one
The press conference included a review at what actions state officials have taken so far in repairs from the aftermath left behind from Typhoon Merbok and what they have plan in relief efforts following the new storm.
kinyradio.com
Bristol Bay School Superintendent named Alaska’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bill Hill, superintendent of the Bristol Bay Borough School District, was named 2023 Alaska Superintendent of the year by the Alaska Superintendents Association. Bill Hill, an alumnus of the school district, has served as their superintendent since 2013. During his tenure, he has focused on improving...
alaskasnewssource.com
Plan of action for storm that is positioned to hit Northwestern Alaska
Kylene Everett and her husband purchased their Wasilla home in 2019, and until this year had barely even seen a puddle on their property - but things have since changed.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood...
kinyradio.com
Law Enforcement seize nearly 5,000 Grams of Fentanyl across Alaska over summer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety and their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners have seized over 212 pounds of illegal narcotics as part of a focused enforcement initiative that occurred across the state this summer. Law enforcement seized approximately 2.45 million potentially fatal doses...
thealaska100.com
The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round
Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
Rising rental costs in Montana driving need for assistance
In response to rising housing costs across the country, the federal government has announced it’s raising “fair market rents."
ktoo.org
15th person dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody
A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gas prices jump way up, but why?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has experienced a big jump in gas prices, but the state is not alone. Fuel prices in other West Coast states have also soared recently. According to AAA, gas prices nationally averaged $3.80 for a gallon of unleaded on Tuesday, Oct. 4. California’s average was $6.41 on that same day, Oregon was $5.45, and Alaska’s was $5.41 — although in Anchorage, prices were even higher.
akbizmag.com
Ten New Inductees to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
DeeDee Jonrowe drives her team during the ceremonial start of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The 2022 class of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame includes inductees who made their mark as elected officials, educators, mushers, and more. Super Sheroes. Ten women have been selected for induction...
alaskasnewssource.com
Strong storm bring high winds and flooding to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are elevated this morning across Southcentral Alaska as many are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. Not only is it a mild one to start off the morning, but temperatures are already within a few degrees of the record. The record high for Anchorage is 60 degrees set back in 1963, with that record looking to be in jeopardy as temperatures are expected to warm through the day.
Deven Mitchell, acting commissioner of Revenue, named new president of Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation
The Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees has chosen longtime Alaskan Deven Mitchell to lead the corporation as the new president. The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation has been without a president since the trustees fired Angela Rodell last December. With Mitchell, the trustees have found someone who has a remarkable...
