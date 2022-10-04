ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy, Commissioners Return from Second Trip to Western Alaska

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned yesterday from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, and Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHS&EM) Director Bryan Fisher, visited Unalakleet, Kotzebue, Nome, Golovin, Elim, Koyuk, Shaktulik, and Stebbins.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

More than $1M headed to Western Alaska towns for storm recovery relief

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Residents of Western Alaska communities in need of help following the devastation left behind by the massive mid-September storm will be receiving over $1 million in recovery funding. The Alaska Community Foundation announced Monday that over $500,000 will be dispersed this week to towns that need...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

State officials prepare for another storm to hit Northwestern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State officials addressed the public Wednesday afternoon regarding a new storm that is set to hit the northwest part of the state, just weeks after an historic weather event pummeled Western Alaska. Wednesday’s press conference included a review of what actions state officials have taken so...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
Alaska Beacon

Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals

For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KODIAK, AK
kinyradio.com

Fund for Western Alaska storm recovery raises over $1 million

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Since The Alaska Community Foundation established the Western Alaska Disaster Recovery Fund on September 17th, over 2,400 individuals, families, small businesses, local foundations, statewide associations, Alaska Native organizations, and corporate sponsors have contributed. To date, the fund has grown to over $1.25 million dollars committed for...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Fat Bear Week day one

Kylene Everett and her husband purchased their Wasilla home in 2019, and until this year had barely even seen a puddle on their property - but things have since changed. The press conference included a review at what actions state officials have taken so far in repairs from the aftermath left behind from Typhoon Merbok and what they have plan in relief efforts following the new storm.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Western Alaskans
alaskasnewssource.com

Plan of action for storm that is positioned to hit Northwestern Alaska

Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions. Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions. Kylene Everett and her husband purchased their Wasilla home in 2019, and until this year had barely even seen a puddle on their property - but things have since changed.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska

Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds and waves return to Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
kinyradio.com

Law Enforcement seize nearly 5,000 Grams of Fentanyl across Alaska over summer

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety and their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners have seized over 212 pounds of illegal narcotics as part of a focused enforcement initiative that occurred across the state this summer. Law enforcement seized approximately 2.45 million potentially fatal doses...
ALASKA STATE
thealaska100.com

The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round

Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

15th person dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody

A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Gas prices jump way up, but why?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has experienced a big jump in gas prices, but the state is not alone. Fuel prices in other West Coast states have also soared recently. According to AAA, gas prices nationally averaged $3.80 for a gallon of unleaded on Tuesday, Oct. 4. California’s average was $6.41 on that same day, Oregon was $5.45, and Alaska’s was $5.41 — although in Anchorage, prices were even higher.
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Ten New Inductees to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame

DeeDee Jonrowe drives her team during the ceremonial start of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The 2022 class of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame includes inductees who made their mark as elected officials, educators, mushers, and more. Super Sheroes. Ten women have been selected for induction...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Strong storm bring high winds and flooding to Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are elevated this morning across Southcentral Alaska as many are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. Not only is it a mild one to start off the morning, but temperatures are already within a few degrees of the record. The record high for Anchorage is 60 degrees set back in 1963, with that record looking to be in jeopardy as temperatures are expected to warm through the day.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy