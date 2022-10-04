ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished.

Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the map by being the halfway point between Chicago and Saint Louis.

At one point, six to eight passenger trains passed through the hub on a daily basis.

“It’s always been here. It’s like taking away the identity of the community and what built the community,” Debbie Flavin said. “This community was a little tiny village and had like maybe one-hundred, one-hundred-fifty people. Then with the railroad it boomed to over two-thousand people.”

Flavin said she would like to see photos or videos taken of the site to document the history of the area.

