Read full article on original website
Kevin.White
2d ago
REMOVE these street shelters and put people in living facilities and/or create tent cities like done for the military in combat locations. Why this was not done originally is hard to understand.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
Seattle, King County health officials urge people to get trained on, carry Narcan
SEATTLE — With opioid-related overdose deaths on the rise, Seattle and King County officials are urging people to get trained on and carry Narcan. The Seattle Public Library is planning training for staff who volunteer. One box has the potential to save a life. "It's just one push, one...
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 fires set in Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District Sunday morning
SEATTLE — Officials are alerting the public after a reported increase in intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District. The Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department said most of the fires have happened in dumpster receptacles and recycling bins near businesses. Firefighters were called...
Seattle police to add more patrols in the University District following violent weekend
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced on Wednesday that it will be adding more patrols in the University District after a violent weekend. On Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting. On Sunday, three 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were shot outside of a local bar on University Way Northeast.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Everett mayor pushes back against legislator who says police ‘can’t go around killing people’
One day after a bipartisan coalition of 15 Snohomish County mayors announced a new campaign to tackle increasing crime and related issues, an outgoing King County legislator who has mocked the coalition’s “fear-mongering” efforts now claims police are angry because “they can’t go around killing people.”
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southsoundbiz.com
King County Council Votes Unanimously to Help Local Food Banks
The King County Council has unanimously approved a motion to help local food banks struggling to meet increased demand amid the compounding impacts of rising inflation, labor shortages, and interest rate spikes. Council members Reagan Dunn, Girmay Zahilay, and Sarah Perry co-sponsored the legislation. The legislation asks King County to...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seattle, UW leaders working on solutions after a violent weekend in the University District
SEATTLE — While not on campus grounds, University Way Northeast is very much considered part of the University of Washington (UW). "All the students are back, they're here to learn and have fun and make friends, the restaurants want to thrive, and so we need to make sure safety is a priority," said Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen.
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
KUOW
People experiencing homelessness may lose decades of life
People experiencing homelessness in King County may die decades earlier than their peers in the broader community. That's one takeaway from a recent report from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on some of the deaths that have occurred among people living unhoused over the past decade. The Medical...
Kent City Council considers camping ban to prevent homeless encampments
KENT, Wash. — Kent City Council discussed a potential camping ban on public property on Tuesday. This comes after one of the largest encampments in unincorporated King County was removed a few months ago, just outside of Kent city limits. Kent City Council is still in the planning phase...
5 things to know Thursday
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are examining the floatplane wreckage recovered from the waters off Whidbey Island following the deadly crash in early September. Ten people were killed in the crash, including nine adults and one child. Island County Emergency Management said six bodies have been recovered from the crash,...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Cyberattack on Virginia Mason Franciscan Health impacts patients, records
TACOMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s (VMFH) parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was targeted in a cyberattack. Officials with VMFH said the attack is impacting some of its facilities nationwide, including at least one in Pierce County. Information is still limited on how the cyberattack happened. But as...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 4