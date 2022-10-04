ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Outsider.com

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose

A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
