Plum, PA

District: Alleged threat made against Plum High School not credible

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An alleged threat made against Plum High School was deemed not credible after a police investigation, according to a letter to families from the school district.

In the letter, the school district said they have no reason to believe the allegation has any merit.

District officials said the report was investigated and cleared by their school team, the Plum School police and by the Plum Borough Police Department.

“Our team appreciated the students and families taking the time to make these submissions and share information as it shows the dedication of the Plum community to keeping our schools safe,” the letter said. “As always, if we uncover any additional information that would warrant further communication with our families, we will do so in an expeditious manner.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

