Junipine Estates community recovering following tornado
County officials say multiple homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood north of Williams Monday. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed between eight to 10 homes were damaged as a result. Most of the damage is attributed to large trees broken or uprooted by the winds, roofs ripped off homes, large recreational vehicles overturned, and outbuildings destroyed.
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project resumes in Dry Lake Hills
The second phase of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project recently resumed after a seasonal hiatus. According to Coconino National Forest officials, crews will be conducting thinning work in the Dry Lake Hills north of Flagstaff in an area east Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420) and north of Forest Road 551.
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
YCSO searching for missing camper near Prescott
Yavapai County Search and Rescue wrapped up the fifth day of a search for a missing camper near Prescott. Officials say 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. He was reported missing the next day. Search...
The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
RECAP: Widespread storms bring rain, wind and dust to Arizona
PHOENIX — A dust storm rolled through the Valley Monday, setting off several alerts for the area. Earlier in the day, a tornado was reported in northern Arizona near Williams. And SNOW, yes snow, was reported in Flagstaff. Many residents were still without power late Monday night. For most...
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
Wood for Life program receives national award
A collaborative partnership to supply firewood to Navajos and Hopis from forest restoration projects has received a national award. The Wood for Life program started in 2019 to address two different problems: the need for firewood to heat homes on the Navajo and Hopi Nations; and overcrowded forests which are prone to catastrophic wildfires.
Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average
Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season. The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record. Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the...
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
Coalition of local governments will fund carbon removal projects in Four Corners region
Salt Lake City and Santa Fe have joined a coalition of local governments aimed at climate change mitigation. The Four Corners Carbon Coalition was started by the City of Flagstaff and Boulder County, Colorado, earlier this year. It will fund projects that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and lock it away for decades, centuries, or longer.
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
