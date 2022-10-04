Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Faith in Kedon Slovis Never Wavered Against Georgia Tech
Despite a five drive stretch to open the game against Georgia Tech in which Slovis went 2-of-9 for eight yards, Pat Narduzzi never considered pulling his starting quarterback. In Narduzzi’s eyes, Slovis is — without a doubt — the best quarterback on the roster. He pointed to the offensive bounceback in the second half, Slovis’s short-term memory in brushing off a poor start, to highlight the potential of a Slovis-led offense.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
The 11 Best Barbecue Spots in Atlanta
There are three essential components to a great barbecue restaurant: the tenderness of the meat, the taste of the sauce and the tone of the actual space. Oh, you didn’t know about that last key ingredient? A good vibe—we’re talking some down-home music, worn-out stickers on the wall, maybe a football game on TV—absolutely sets the mood for a great meal. Some Atlanta restaurants have been perfecting this recipe for years. Others are only just getting their fire started. The stickiness of our fingers lets you know that all of these places are worthy of a visit.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Here’s how the richest Georgians stack up with the rest of the country, according to Forbes
ATLANTA — Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are?. Forbes has put out it’s annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list. Earlier this year, Forbes released a comprehensive list of the 2,668 billionaires...
thehypemagazine.com
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
fox5atlanta.com
2 arrested after fight breaks out at youth football game in Hoganville
HOGANVILLE, Ga. - Police in Hogansville say they were forced to break up a brawl among parents and coaches at a youth football game on Monday night. Two people have been charged so far. Police say this all started when a parent got upset over her son’s lack of playing...
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Military Hall of Fame inducts retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer
McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF). Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
AOL Corp
This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why
A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds. Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant review website...
Longtime public defender set for ‘new challenge’ leading Paulding team
For 32 years, Michael Syrop has dedicated his legal career to defending those accused of crimes....
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
Atlanta is the best place to live in the U.S., new study shows
ATLANTA — What we’ve all known for years is finally (sorta) official: Atlanta is the best place to live in the United States. Money Magazine’s annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. has ranked the Peach State’s capital city at the top of the list.
19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in Georgia
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. Discount retail store chains are popping up all over the country as people look for more ways to save money in this current economy.
The Citizen Online
Southside Church acquires The Dottie
Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
Spelman officials say they're trying to address many of the concerns about food safety and dining.
Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair
Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
