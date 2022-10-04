ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Faith in Kedon Slovis Never Wavered Against Georgia Tech

Despite a five drive stretch to open the game against Georgia Tech in which Slovis went 2-of-9 for eight yards, Pat Narduzzi never considered pulling his starting quarterback. In Narduzzi’s eyes, Slovis is — without a doubt — the best quarterback on the roster. He pointed to the offensive bounceback in the second half, Slovis’s short-term memory in brushing off a poor start, to highlight the potential of a Slovis-led offense.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
The Infatuation

The 11 Best Barbecue Spots in Atlanta

There are three essential components to a great barbecue restaurant: the tenderness of the meat, the taste of the sauce and the tone of the actual space. Oh, you didn’t know about that last key ingredient? A good vibe—we’re talking some down-home music, worn-out stickers on the wall, maybe a football game on TV—absolutely sets the mood for a great meal. Some Atlanta restaurants have been perfecting this recipe for years. Others are only just getting their fire started. The stickiness of our fingers lets you know that all of these places are worthy of a visit.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4

It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 arrested after fight breaks out at youth football game in Hoganville

HOGANVILLE, Ga. - Police in Hogansville say they were forced to break up a brawl among parents and coaches at a youth football game on Monday night. Two people have been charged so far. Police say this all started when a parent got upset over her son’s lack of playing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Davis
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Military Hall of Fame inducts retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer

McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF). Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The Citizen Online

Southside Church acquires The Dottie

Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
rolling out

Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair

Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy