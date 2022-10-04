Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill
The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class, one that has just one recruit committed. Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown. The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to...
CBS Sports Ranks The No. 1 Job In College Basketball
College basketball coaching jobs at top programs rarely become vacant. Many times, the sport's best coaches will stay at a school for decades at a time and handpick their replacement on the way out (i.e. Duke, UNC and Villanova). On Wednesday, CBS Sports' podcaster Matt Norlander ranked his 15 best...
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists
Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Breakout Athlete Aziah Johnson Excited for UNC Offer
An unexpected scholarship offer from North Carolina has dramatically altered the recruitment of Aziah Johnson. "It feels great ," Johnson said. "I can't really explain it --
Darius Joiner would 'come off bench' in basketball
Duke football grad senior Darius Joiner grew up a Duke basketball fan and even earned the nickname "Duke" from his uncle. In other words, it's in his blood. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back transferred to Duke from Western Illinois to play football in Durham this season for ...
Duke target Dylan Harper 'crashed party' in ranking
In early July, there were reports of the Duke basketball staff's intensifying interest in Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior Dylan Harper. At that time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard was a four-star prospect who ranked No. 33 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. By the time he landed an offer ...
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster
At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
UNC announces players who will represent programs at ACC Media Day
ACC media day takes place on October 12 and both the UNC basketball men’s and women’s team will be represented. For the women’s team, they will be up first among the UNC programs and will take the podium at 9 am ET. For Media Day, UNC will be represented by head coach Courtney Banghart and players Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams. Kelly is a sophomore who turned in a standout freshman season for the Tar Heels. She averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three. She had 23 points in an eight-point loss to South...
Miami Heat: Why this is the prime of Jimmy Butler’s career
As the Miami Heat get set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in their second preseason game of the year, after dropping their first one to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they’ll continue to look to ramp up and fine-tune things as they head into what is, hopefully, another successful campaign.
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week
Phil Longo Trying to Keep UNC QB Drake Maye Grounded
The North Carolina offensive coordinator explains how he reached out to the quarterback's parents to reiterate prioritizing the QB's safety on the field.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan State: Weather report
The Ohio State football team ventures on the road for the first time this season when they take on Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are looking to increase their record to 6-0 and take make a statement that they are as good on the road as they are at home.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.
Former Hurricane provides valuable insight ahead of North Carolina's showdown with Miami
The former Miami Hurricane was one of two offensive line transfers to join the UNC football program for the 2022 season.
Game Preview: Florida State at North Carolina State
The Seminoles have their hands full against an experienced NC State dfense.
The Wolfpacker's ACC Power Rankings: Week 6
1) Clemson (5-0) Last week’s result: A 30-20 win over NC State. After defeating NC State and Wake Forest in back-to-back weeks, it is clear that Clemson is once again the best team in the ACC. The Tigers’ defense stifled the Wolfpack offense and capitalized on mistakes that helped the program continue its home winning streak. If DJ Uiagalelei and Will Shipley continue to put up big numbers and lead a productive offense, Clemson will likely only improve as injured defensive starters return to the lineup.
NC State game predictions: Week 6 vs. Florida State
NC State did not dwell on last week’s loss to Clemson for long. The Wolfpack gave itself 24 hours and then moved forward. Florida State travels to Carter-Finley Stadium this weekend with the hope of bouncing back from its own Week 5 loss. Both teams are 4-1 this year,...
Virginia Soccer Teams Set for Top 5 ACC Showdowns at Klockner
Both the UVA women's and men's soccer teams will take on top-5 ranked ACC opponents on Thursday and Friday at Klockner Stadium
