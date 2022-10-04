ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill

The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class, one that has just one recruit committed. Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown. The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to...
The Spun

CBS Sports Ranks The No. 1 Job In College Basketball

College basketball coaching jobs at top programs rarely become vacant. Many times, the sport's best coaches will stay at a school for decades at a time and handpick their replacement on the way out (i.e. Duke, UNC and Villanova). On Wednesday, CBS Sports' podcaster Matt Norlander ranked his 15 best...
BlueDevilCountry

Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
Darius Joiner would 'come off bench' in basketball

Duke football grad senior Darius Joiner grew up a Duke basketball fan and even earned the nickname "Duke" from his uncle. In other words, it's in his blood. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back transferred to Duke from Western Illinois to play football in Durham this season for ...
Duke target Dylan Harper 'crashed party' in ranking

In early July, there were reports of the Duke basketball staff's intensifying interest in Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior Dylan Harper. At that time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard was a four-star prospect who ranked No. 33 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. By the time he landed an offer ...
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
UNC announces players who will represent programs at ACC Media Day

ACC media day takes place on October 12 and both the UNC basketball men’s and women’s team will be represented. For the women’s team, they will be up first among the UNC programs and will take the podium at 9 am ET. For Media Day, UNC will be represented by head coach Courtney Banghart and players Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams. Kelly is a sophomore who turned in a standout freshman season for the Tar Heels. She averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three. She had 23 points in an eight-point loss to South...
On3.com

The Wolfpacker's ACC Power Rankings: Week 6

1) Clemson (5-0) Last week’s result: A 30-20 win over NC State. After defeating NC State and Wake Forest in back-to-back weeks, it is clear that Clemson is once again the best team in the ACC. The Tigers’ defense stifled the Wolfpack offense and capitalized on mistakes that helped the program continue its home winning streak. If DJ Uiagalelei and Will Shipley continue to put up big numbers and lead a productive offense, Clemson will likely only improve as injured defensive starters return to the lineup.
On3.com

NC State game predictions: Week 6 vs. Florida State

NC State did not dwell on last week’s loss to Clemson for long. The Wolfpack gave itself 24 hours and then moved forward. Florida State travels to Carter-Finley Stadium this weekend with the hope of bouncing back from its own Week 5 loss. Both teams are 4-1 this year,...
