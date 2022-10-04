Read full article on original website
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.Looking Down Field(s)Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been...
Bears-Vikings: 3 matchups to watch in Week 5
If the Bears are going to have any chance to upset the Vikings on the road Sunday afternoon, they’ll have to rely heavily on their strong running game.
Vikings injury report is nearly all clear
The Minnesota Vikings face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon on Fox. Over the first four weeks of the season, the Vikings have only lost four games due to injury. That will change this week as they lost safety Lewis Cine to a compound fracture in his left leg last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Vikings Last in NFC North, 24th in NFL in This Offensive Category
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a solid 3-1 start to the season. Most fans would agree it's been a pleasant surprise, but there is still plenty for the team to work on. One of the many benefits to the growth of football are advanced metrics. Marcus Mosher of PFF...
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. Rookie skipper Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
ESPN
Inside Kelly Kleine's historic journey, from Vikings to Broncos
KELLY KLEINE HAS half an hour to catch her breath and sip a latte before practice begins at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It's early February, and she's in her uniform of athleisure, a white baseball cap and red manicured nails. Her upbeat demeanor masks any hint of exhaustion...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Giants in London
With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions. The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming...
Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London
Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. "He was sawing logs. It was hard for me...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan State: Weather report
The Ohio State football team ventures on the road for the first time this season when they take on Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are looking to increase their record to 6-0 and take make a statement that they are as good on the road as they are at home.
Cleveland Guardians: Success will lead to some tough offseason decisions
If you look at the numbers, Amed Rosario had an average season in 2022 for the Cleveland Guardians. His OPS was .715, which ties him for 11th among all MLB shortstops. His defense was slightly below average, like it has been most of his career. He drew about one walk per week, hardly ideal for someone who hits at the top of the order. His platoon splits suggest that he should be kept as far away from right-handed pitchers as humanly possible.
Cardinals Wild Card series starters raise serious questions
As capable as the St. Louis Cardinals are, do they have the pitching necessary to make a deep playoff run?. The Cards announced their first two starters of the postseason for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly, a power-heavy lineup, could make any opposing pitcher’s life a living hell come playoff time.
Packers vs. Giants in London: 12 stats about the NFL International Series
Back in 2007, the NFL played its first regular season game outside the U.S. as part of the NFL International Series. The series started with games in London, expanded to Mexico a decade later, and on November 13 this season will play its first game in Munich, Germany (Seattle vs. Tampa Bay).
For cancer awareness month, 3 of baseball’s finest stand up to tell their stories
October isn’t just the start of playoff baseball in MLB, it’s a month that we remember, and stand up for those who can’t in cancer awareness month. Unfortunately, with all of the innovations in our society in the last 10, 20, and 50 years, there is one thing that has not been discovered — a complete and total cure for cancer.
Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?
There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
