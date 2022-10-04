ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.Looking Down Field(s)Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been...
Vikings injury report is nearly all clear

The Minnesota Vikings face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon on Fox. Over the first four weeks of the season, the Vikings have only lost four games due to injury. That will change this week as they lost safety Lewis Cine to a compound fracture in his left leg last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Inside Kelly Kleine's historic journey, from Vikings to Broncos

KELLY KLEINE HAS half an hour to catch her breath and sip a latte before practice begins at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It's early February, and she's in her uniform of athleisure, a white baseball cap and red manicured nails. Her upbeat demeanor masks any hint of exhaustion...
Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London

Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. "He was sawing logs. It was hard for me...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan State: Weather report

The Ohio State football team ventures on the road for the first time this season when they take on Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are looking to increase their record to 6-0 and take make a statement that they are as good on the road as they are at home.
Cleveland Guardians: Success will lead to some tough offseason decisions

If you look at the numbers, Amed Rosario had an average season in 2022 for the Cleveland Guardians. His OPS was .715, which ties him for 11th among all MLB shortstops. His defense was slightly below average, like it has been most of his career. He drew about one walk per week, hardly ideal for someone who hits at the top of the order. His platoon splits suggest that he should be kept as far away from right-handed pitchers as humanly possible.
Cardinals Wild Card series starters raise serious questions

As capable as the St. Louis Cardinals are, do they have the pitching necessary to make a deep playoff run?. The Cards announced their first two starters of the postseason for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Philly, a power-heavy lineup, could make any opposing pitcher’s life a living hell come playoff time.
Robert Kraft didn’t want quarterback to start for the Patriots?

There was a lot of debate about what the Patriots should do after learning that starting quarterback, Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Ravens and who should start in his absence. Although the ultimate decision was made by Bill Belichick, who chose Brian Hoyer to fill in, members of the media and fanbase still felt the better decision was to go with rookie Bailey Zappe.
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align

If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
