Biloxi, MS

Sea Coast Echo

Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 90 service road

The Bayside Fire Department responded to the scene of a traffic fatality on Wednesday morning in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian. “Bayside Fire Rescue (is) on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian with fatality on the Hwy. 90 service road near Lower Bay Road,” the department posted on social media Wednesday morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Police investigating fatal Saucier shooting

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirms the incident happened around noon, and Coroner Brian Switzer tells us it happened on Adams Road in Saucier. Sheriff Peterson says they have one suspect in custody, but it is still...
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

It's another beautiful day! We'll be back in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s by early Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be calm and warm. Here's the latest forecast. Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
GULFPORT, MS
NewsBreak
Traffic
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George County man wanted for cutting phone lines: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is wanted by the sheriff’s office for allegedly cutting phone lines over the weekend. Deputies responded to a call about a person tampering with phone lines on Highway 198 West in the Bexley community around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. When they arrived, deputies said a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS

