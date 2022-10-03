ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge

It's Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV's Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County commissioners court approves bidding process for roof maintenance on jail, library, depot museum

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County commissioners approved the bidding process for roof repairs at county jail, library and depot museum. This follows a moisture test in which leaks were found. Original estimates to replace the entire jail roof were around $2,000,000. Now that they only need to replace part of the roof, they expect the cost to be closer to $750,000. The library will cost between $50,000 and $100,000, with the depot project costing around $20,000.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment

Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act."
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

New interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable sworn into office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new interim Pct. 5 constable for Smith County, Wesley Hicks, was sworn into office Thursday. "I am honored to serve in this position as Precinct 5 Constable and look forward to serving the citizens of Smith County in this new role," Hicks said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse Police Department looking to hire 3 new officers

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
themonitor.net

Henderson County issues proclamations

4-H Students Amelia Abney (from left), Jack Tyler, Bryce Parish and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Henderson County Secretary Angela Hemphill spoke to County Commissioners Oct. 4 about the 4-H program. The first proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many dog owners say one particular breed gets a bad rap. Since 2007, October has been National Pitbull Awareness Month, the goal being to raise awareness and bust myths. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion.
LONGVIEW, TX

