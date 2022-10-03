Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Upshur County DA recused from DWI case against district judge
It’s Mental Health Awareness Month this October and the University of Texas at Tyler began it with a special awareness walk on Wednesday. KLTV’s Sariah Bonds spoke with a student participant as well as a UT Tyler professor about the event. Whitehouse police chief Paul Robeson, he says...
KLTV
Rusk County commissioners court approves bidding process for roof maintenance on jail, library, depot museum
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County commissioners approved the bidding process for roof repairs at county jail, library and depot museum. This follows a moisture test in which leaks were found. Original estimates to replace the entire jail roof were around $2,000,000. Now that they only need to replace part of the roof, they expect the cost to be closer to $750,000. The library will cost between $50,000 and $100,000, with the depot project costing around $20,000.
KLTV
Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler...
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
KLTV
New interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable sworn into office
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new interim Pct. 5 constable for Smith County, Wesley Hicks, was sworn into office Thursday. “I am honored to serve in this position as Precinct 5 Constable and look forward to serving the citizens of Smith County in this new role,” Hicks said. Family,...
KLTV
Whitehouse Police Department looking to hire 3 new officers
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 52 minutes ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KLTV
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." Updated: 7 hours ago. The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Repeat felon sentenced to 95 years for biting Smith County deputy's wrist
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 41-year-old man who has 13 prior criminal convictions has been sentenced to 95 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a Smith County deputy last year. Christian Dewayne Smith was found guilty of assault of a public servant by a jury...
Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
KLTV
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
themonitor.net
Henderson County issues proclamations
4-H Students Amelia Abney (from left), Jack Tyler, Bryce Parish and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Henderson County Secretary Angela Hemphill spoke to County Commissioners Oct. 4 about the 4-H program. The first proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for Henderson County. There also was a reading of the...
KLTV
East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many dog owners say one particular breed gets a bad rap. Since 2007, October has been National Pitbull Awareness Month, the goal being to raise awareness and bust myths. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and...
5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night. According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.
Smith County man sentenced to 95 years, found guilty of biting deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 95 years in prison after being found guilty of biting a Smith County deputy. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received several reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near CR 310 and pointing a gun at passing […]
KLTV
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Comments / 0