Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
3 Replacements For Tony La Russa as White Sox Manager
A look at three potential replacements for Tony La Russa as Chicago White Sox manager.
Why José Abreu asked to sit for White Sox season finale
Will Tuesday prove to be the last time we see José Abreu in the starting lineup in a White Sox uniform?. Abreu, whose future with the White Sox beyond this season is cloudy, was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s season finale — as acting manager Miguel Cairo said would be the case Tuesday night.
Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans
Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
RELATED PEOPLE
South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?
South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
FOX Sports
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
Yardbarker
Change is Coming to the White Sox
A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
White Sox Drop Season Finale to Finish 81-81; Arraez Wins Batting Title
The Minnesota Twins scored early and often in Wednesday’s series and season finale. The Chicago White Sox had their three-game winning streak snapped and finished the 2022 campaign 12 games worse than their 2021 record. The Twins teed off on Sox' starter Davis Martin. A Fitting End to 2022.
White Sox managerial candidates as Tony La Russa steps down
The White Sox will have a new manager next season. Manager Tony La Russa announced Monday he will not return in 2023 due to medical reasons, after missing the last month of the 2022 season. General manager Rick Hahn met the media Monday to discuss the coming offseason for the...
Contreras 'nostalgic' after Cubs career reaches likely end
CINCINNATI — He said his final goodbyes to fans at Wrigley Field twice in two months, enjoyed an All-Star Game with his brother in the same National League lineup, hit his 100th career home run in May and his 117th in his final game he played this season on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who is Jesús Tinoco? Pitcher who allowed Judge’s 62nd HR
Jesús Tinoco is making headlines, but not for all the best reasons. Tinoco was the pitcher who allowed New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run on Tuesday. On a 1-1 count in the top of the first, Judge crushed Tinoco’s 88.4 mph slider...
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason
For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath. If you’re one of those...
Teammates hope 2022 not Abreu’s White Sox swan song
Even just the idea of José Abreu not returning to the White Sox is "hard to imagine" for starter Lucas Giolito. "I didn’t even think about that," Giolito said after Tuesday's 8-3 White Sox win. "That would hurt, man." Abreu has been a White Sox staple for nine...
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0