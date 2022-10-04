Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."

