POTUS

HuffPost

Trump Called Out

The special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case told Donald Trump’s legal team to back up their client after he said the FBI planted documents at his Florida estate.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney

An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
#Cnn#Defamation
HuffPost

Trump's Ominous Warning

Donald Trump said there would be “big problems” if he were indicted over the documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
POTUS
POTUS
Politics
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC News

Florida mayor laughs off Biden's hot mic f-bomb

When President Joe Biden met Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, the two quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Maybe too much in common. They got chummy very quickly, so much so that the president may have forgotten that television cameras and microphones were close enough to hear him tell the mayor: “No one f---s with a Biden.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC News

Reactions to Walker allegations underscore important truth about today's GOP

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday .... President Biden heads to Fort Myers, Fla., to inspect the damage from Hurricane Ian. ... Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case. ... A new Mason-Dixon poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead by double digits among likely voters, per NBC’s Marc Caputo. ... Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., raises $2.2 million in the last quarter, NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports. ... Republican Jen Kiggans raises more than $1 million in Virginia-02. ... Mandela Barnes hauls in more than $20 million in Wisconsin Senate, per CNN… And the Cook Political Report moves Pennsylvania Senate back to Toss Up.
IMMIGRATION
WWJ News Radio

Trump uses CNN lawsuit in fundraising

Former President Donald Trump continues to use a defamation lawsuit against news outlet CNN in his fundraising efforts. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, Trump mentioned the lawsuit in a fundraising email sent out this week. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Key Points From Donald Trump's $475 Million CNN Lawsuit

Donald Trump is seeking $475 million in damages from CNN, claiming the TV network smeared him "with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels," including "Russian lackey" and "insurrectionist." The case was filed with a federal court in Fort Lauderdale, southern Florida, around 40 miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

A cop in a MAGA hat and an Oath Keeper: Inside one of Jan. 6's strangest moments

WASHINGTON — It was an oddity amid the chaos. As a rowdy pro-Trump mob tried to force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Capitol Police lieutenant emerged out of the Columbus Doors on the eastern side of the building, where windows had been shattered by the mob. Following a civilian in a brown Eddie Bauer jacket with a police bullhorn, the lieutenant led a procession of officers in riot gear down the stairs and through the crowd.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
