Trump Called Out
The special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case told Donald Trump’s legal team to back up their client after he said the FBI planted documents at his Florida estate.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump’s In Trouble Now
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
Donald Trump is Being Bullied Out of Running for President Again—Attorney
An attorney for Donald Trump has claimed that he is being "bullied" out of running for president again in 2024. Speaking to Newsmax's Eric Bolling the Balance, Alina Habba said that the former president is being unfairly treated as he faces a number of criminal and civil investigations that could hinder his hopes of returning to the White House.
Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Fox News Over Ad That Calls His Supporters 'Suckers'
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said the threat was just like the former president: "impotent, flabby, and pathetic.”
Why Donald Trump Is Riding Out Hurricane Ian at Mar-a-Lago
The former president remained in Florida as the powerful storm was due to hit the state on Wednesday.
Hillary Clinton compares Trump's Ohio event to a Nazi rally
AUSTIN, Texas — Hillary Clinton likened Donald Trump's rally in Ohio last weekend to Adolf Hitler courting Nazis, a comparison that drew a sharp rebuke from a spokesman for the former president. "I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically brought...
Trump Files $475,000,000 Defamation Suit In Florida Against CNN
Seeking damages of $475,000,000, former President Donald Trump has sued CNN for defaming him. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him
Trump’s Ominous Warning
Donald Trump said there would be “big problems” if he were indicted over the documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.
Trump’s Deposition at Mar-a-Lago Loomed in a Lawsuit Accusing Him of Promoting a ‘Pyramid Scheme.’ Then Hurricane Ian Landed.
Donald Trump was going to be deposed at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, the day of a discovery deadline in a lawsuit accusing the former president and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme. Then, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The unexpected wrinkle came in longstanding litigation alleging that Trump and...
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
Florida mayor laughs off Biden's hot mic f-bomb
When President Joe Biden met Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, the two quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Maybe too much in common. They got chummy very quickly, so much so that the president may have forgotten that television cameras and microphones were close enough to hear him tell the mayor: “No one f---s with a Biden.”
Reactions to Walker allegations underscore important truth about today's GOP
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday .... President Biden heads to Fort Myers, Fla., to inspect the damage from Hurricane Ian. ... Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case. ... A new Mason-Dixon poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead by double digits among likely voters, per NBC’s Marc Caputo. ... Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., raises $2.2 million in the last quarter, NBC’s Sahil Kapur reports. ... Republican Jen Kiggans raises more than $1 million in Virginia-02. ... Mandela Barnes hauls in more than $20 million in Wisconsin Senate, per CNN… And the Cook Political Report moves Pennsylvania Senate back to Toss Up.
Trump uses CNN lawsuit in fundraising
Former President Donald Trump continues to use a defamation lawsuit against news outlet CNN in his fundraising efforts. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, Trump mentioned the lawsuit in a fundraising email sent out this week. “I am SUING the Corrupt News Network (CNN) for DEFAMING and SLANDERING my name,”...
National Archives notified Trump lawyers in May 2021 it was missing Kim Jong Un correspondence and Obama letter
WASHINGTON — The National Archives notified Donald Trump’s lawyers in May 2021 that some of the presidential records it was missing included correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a letter former President Barack Obama left for Trump, according to a previously undisclosed email.
Key Points From Donald Trump's $475 Million CNN Lawsuit
Donald Trump is seeking $475 million in damages from CNN, claiming the TV network smeared him "with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels," including "Russian lackey" and "insurrectionist." The case was filed with a federal court in Fort Lauderdale, southern Florida, around 40 miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago...
A cop in a MAGA hat and an Oath Keeper: Inside one of Jan. 6's strangest moments
WASHINGTON — It was an oddity amid the chaos. As a rowdy pro-Trump mob tried to force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Capitol Police lieutenant emerged out of the Columbus Doors on the eastern side of the building, where windows had been shattered by the mob. Following a civilian in a brown Eddie Bauer jacket with a police bullhorn, the lieutenant led a procession of officers in riot gear down the stairs and through the crowd.
