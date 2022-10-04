Read full article on original website
Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday
Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League match online, lineups
The Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream sees the table-topping Rossoneri travel to West London. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Tuesday night when they host Rangers in the Champions League Group A clash. The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but will hope to make it a second win in European competition having beaten Ajax last time out.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Omonia Nicosia: UEFA Europa League time, TV channel, live stream
The 2022 UEFA Europa League resumes for matchday 3 action with Manchester United vs. Omonia Nicosia at Tsirion Stadium as a highlight among 16 matches scheduled starting Thursday, October 6 (10/6/2022). Fans in the United States can tune in to Man. United vs. Omonia at 12:45 p.m. on Paramount Plus...
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates
Chelsea host AC Milan in a key clash for the Premier League side in Group E of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter’s Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home against RB Salzburg in their opening two group stage games and now face the reigning Italian champs home and away over the next week.
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU...
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as much-improved Spurs held to draw
Player ratings from Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham in the Champions League.
ESPN
From Premier League to the Dutch Eredivisie: Must-see games before the World Cup
Chelsea's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday was the first of 13 matches the Blues will end up playing between October 1 and November 12. Most of their biggest English rivals will end up playing 12 matches in that span. Borussia Dortmund will have crammed in a DFB-Pokal match,...
Anderlecht vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Europa League fixture online and on TV
West Ham travel to Anderlecht on Thursday to compete in the Europa League group stage.The Hammers have had a bumpy start to the season and sit in 15th in the Premier League. Despite the rough beginning, player Jarrod Bowen has hailed manager David Moyes for making the side “hard to beat”.FOLLOW LIVE: Omonia vs Man United – Latest Europa League updatesHe said: “We wanted to be a bit more clinical and dominant with our performances. I thought we suffered against Wolves without the ball, but what this manager does is make us a tough group to beat and break down....
ESPN
Brugge upset Atletico 2-0 to remain unbeaten in Group B
Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season. The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla's low pass across the goal found...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
Yardbarker
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
Sadio Mane On Target As Bayern Munich Set New UCL Record By Thrashing Viktoria Plzen
Mane also provided an assist for Leroy Sane, who scored twice.
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
Benfica vs PSG: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview, team news and predicted lineups as Benfica host PSG in the Champions League.
BBC
Club Bruges 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Belgian side make it three wins from three
Club Bruges took a big step towards a place in the Champions League knockout stages as they beat Atletico Madrid to claim nine points from three games. Ferran Jutgla beat several Atletico defenders before finding Kamal Sowah for a simple finish. Spaniard Jutgla doubled their lead with a side-footed finish...
Leverkusen hires Xabi Alonso as coach, fires Gerardo Seoane
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen hired former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso as coach after firing Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday. The Bundesliga club said that it had “parted ways” with the Swiss coach and appointed the 40-year-old former Spain midfielder, who was to be given a contract through June 2024.
